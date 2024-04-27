Disney Time Capsule Opens Almost 30 Years Later

The Disney parks, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the Walt Disney Company as a whole have struggled with its image for a long while. From political conflicts with Governor Ron DeSantis to lackluster releases at the box office, it’s safe to say that Disney has changed a great deal over the past decade, and arguably not for the better.

The phrase “Disney isn’t what it used to be” is one many of us have heard to the point of nausea as many changes continue to flood the parks, movies, and animated projects. That said, there is a slight element of truth to that statement.

Many longtime Disney fans will swear that Disney’s golden era was during the ’90s, and it’s easy to understand why. The Disney Renaissance, paired with the decisions made during the Eisner age, pushed Disney to its zenith, and a video shared by the Euler Family reveals just how much the parks are missing that magic.

The Disney Parks, Circa 1998

While nostalgia can be a double-edged sword for Disney, ’90s era Disneyland certainly feels like another planet compared to how things function today. No Genie+, no pandemic remnants, no worries for the rest of your days; it’s just classic Disneyland at a time when things were simpler.

As cliche as that last bit sounds, there’s no denying that almost 30 years is a world of difference. Although some millennials might feel their age while watching the footage above, a few perks to this era desperately need a comeback.

The Times They Are A-Changin’

In the comments, several users point out the things from this era of Disney that they miss, such as $7 parking. Additionally, it’s somewhat eerie to know that many have seen the comings and goings of different attractions at the park, primarily Splash Mountain and Rocket Rods.

To see the progress and change many of the attractions, characters, and environmental designs have undergone is absolutely mind-boggling. Of course, not everything from the ’90s went the way of Pogs, inflatable furniture, and Tamagotchis.

Lovable interactions with Disney’s character Meet and Greets, elaborate parade floats, and even a disgruntled parent scolding their kid are all as common today as they were in 1998 and more than likely decades prior. While it’s easy to join the crowd and say that the parks have changed beyond recognition, guests can still find whole new worlds of magical experiences at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and beyond.

What’s your favorite Disney park memory? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!