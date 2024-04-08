Disney Carries Out Mission to Shrink Guests “Waistlines”, 2024 Reduction Plan Announced

Disney has just launched a new collaboration with Coca-Cola that will not only bring Marvel to life, but it may also be good for your waistline.

In 2021, during the Walt Disney Company fourth-quarter earnings call, the issue of inflation and the potential for increased prices at Disney Parks came up during the question-and-answer segment.

This led to a response from Disney’s executive team that would haunt them for years to come.

The now ex-Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy said that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants. McCarthy noted that this would be “good for some people’s waistlines” when they visit Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort — subconsciously fat-shaming a portion of their guests.

The final portion of the remark quickly garnered attention from Disneyland and Disney World enthusiasts, who had several reasons to be displeased with McCarthy’s suggestions. Amid a year of cost-cutting measures at the parks, where prices have risen for everything from parking to line-skipping services, while traditional entertainment such as fireworks and parades have yet to return to pre-pandemic schedules, guests were unhappy to hear about a potential reduction in offerings without a corresponding decrease in prices.

Furthermore, many perceived the “waistline” joke as a low blow, particularly considering that the majority of food options at Disney parks are not known for their healthfulness.

“So we’re fat shaming now as justification for cutting costs?” one person wrote on Twitter.

“If they really cared about the overweight guests, they’d provide healthier options,” another wrote on the Disneyland subreddit. “What a bunch of BS.”

Now, Disney has teamed up with Coca-Cola to bring our a Marvel collaboration of the classic fizz drink, as well as a 0-sugar version.

The Walt Disney Company announced the news:

“On Monday, The Walt Disney Company and Coca-Cola launched Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes — an innovative collaboration featuring some of Marvel’s most popular characters. In the limited-time campaign, the two beloved brands are bringing the world of Marvel to life with a brand-new TV commercial, as well as a never-before-seen consumer experience featuring exclusive, limited-edition Coca-Cola pack designs featuring 38-character illustrations. The new line of exclusive cans and bottles will feature heroes and villains from across the Marvel Universe. Illustrated with a balance of white, red, and black tones that highlight the characters, each can is scannable and brings its character to life through an AR extension on Coca-Cola’s website.”

Aside from the collectible cans and groundbreaking AR encounter, Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes presents fans with an opportunity to win thrilling prizes from Disney and Marvel. These include the Ultimate Fan Experience, Disney Cruise, Marvel movie screenings, collectible influencer boxes, movie tickets, autographed memorabilia, and Disney+ subscriptions.

The Marvel characters featured in 38 designs across the limited-edition products include:

Coca-Cola: Blade, Cable, Colossus, Daredevil, Deadpool, Elektra, Juggernaut, Kingpin, Loki, Moon Knight, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Wolverine, Nick Fury, Storm (US Only), Super Skrull, War Machine

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Ant-Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Rocket, Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi, Star-Lord, Thanos, Thor

If we take a look at the options, a lot of the classic and more popular Marvel characters are represented under the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar brand. Even Disney reporter Scott Gustin wrote, “Team Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is STACKEDD.” It seems pretty clear that out of the two options, the more popular collectible options will be the sugar-free cans, thus shows Disney attempting to promote the healthier, 0 calorie version of the drink.

While it contains zero calories and no sugar, it still contains artificial sweeteners and other ingredients that some people may want to limit in their diet. Consuming Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in moderation as part of a balanced diet is unlikely to cause harm to most people.

The partnership begins with a fresh TV commercial featuring a woman unwittingly endangering an entire comic book universe. However, the intervention of Coca-Cola brings together the heroes of the Marvel Universe to rescue the day.

You can watch the TV spot below.

In the Disney parks, Coca-Cola products are the soft drinks available for guests to enjoy. They have also teamed up for other promotional campaigns, products, and there is an entire store and rooftop bar in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney has also continued to reduce portion sizes since McCarthy’s comment years ago, according to guest reports.

What do you think about this new Coca-Cola x Marvel campaign?