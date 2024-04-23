Disney Caught Sending Bizarre Satanic Messages to Politicians

The Walt Disney Company has faced numerous accusations of being in league with the Devil over the years, but for once, it turns out that the Mouse was genuinely sending bizarre Satanic messages out to people’s homes.

The history of Disney facing claims that it has a sociological, political, or religious agenda is a long and complicated one. The company has been accused of using its movies, television shows, and various merchandise of attempting to sway children toward devil worship, LGBTQIA+ support, and progressive politics numerous times over the years.

As recently as 2022, United States Congressman Mike Johnson (now the Speaker of the House of Representatives) publicly called out a Disney-produced animated show titled Little Demon, saying on social media:

“I could write volumes this morning, and unpack pages of Bible verses here, but instead I’m just going to state the obvious: Please be careful. Our job as parents is to guard the hearts and minds of our kids. This culture has become alarmingly dark and desensitized and this is not a game. Disney and FX have decided to embrace and market what is clearly evil. STAY FAR FROM IT.”

Related: Disney+ Loses Subscribers Over Shockingly Satanic Content

It should be noted that Little Demon (which starred the voices of Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and Lucy DeVito) aired on FXX, not the Disney Channel, and was widely marketed as an animated sitcom for adults. Still, it’s a good example of how some facets of society are quick to accuse Disney of promoting Satanism at the slightest opportunity.

However, Disney has to take some responsibility for this new case. Amanda Taylor, a current candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives as a Democratic Party candidate, reported receiving disturbing, Satanically-themed drawings in the mail (per Business Insider). Initially, she thought the pictures, which featured crude images of children, came from anti-abortion activist groups, saying, “Right away, I was thinking, ‘Ah, this has something to do with abortion.’ The day before, I had received something from a pro-life organization, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’m starting to receive all the propaganda stuff.'”

For #TheFirstOmen, 20th Century sent journalists strange drawings in handwritten envelopes with no explanation. One blogger, who also happens to be running for office, was convinced she’d been targeted by right-wing terrorists and filed a police report https://t.co/9vq7xfD8kI pic.twitter.com/EtRc6zXI4T — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 13, 2024

It turns out that the drawings were actually a form of viral marketing for the upcoming 20th Century Studios (a company owned by the Mouse) film, The First Omen. Reportedly, Walt Disney Studios Senior Publicist Marshall Weinbaum was behind the stunt, which involved mailing similar, Satanic-themed drawings to members of the media without explanation.

Related: Disney+ Reveals Plans for Violent New R-Rated Series

The First Omen is the latest film in the Omen horror franchise, which revolves around the birth and rise of the Antichrist on Earth. So, really, Disney has to take the L here and admit that sometimes the marketing for Satan is true.

The First Omen will be released in theaters in American on April 5 and stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy.

Do you think that Disney should stay away from the Satanic imagery? Tell us in the comments below!