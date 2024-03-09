Updates: “Ghosts and Explosions” Haunt Closed Disney Ride

Strange things are happening at Disneyland Resort as it says goodbye to a mainstay attraction.

In a significant transformation at Disneyland, Splash Mountain bid farewell to make way for an all-new experience called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This decision marked a pivotal moment in Disney’s history, driven by the company’s desire to distance itself from Song of the South (1946), the movie in which Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Bear, and Br’er Fox were seen, and embrace a new narrative centered around the character Tiana from The Princess and the Frog (2009).

Disneyland, steeped in its own rich history, has continually evolved since its opening in 1955. One of its most iconic attractions, Splash Mountain, has held a cherished place in the hearts of visitors for many years. However, Disney made the bold decision to remove the attraction from both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, signaling a new era for the park.

The transition to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was anticipated to be seamless, yet reports from insiders hint at a different reality. According to a source connected to the construction site, strange occurrences were witnessed during the demolition phase, leading some to speculate about supernatural forces at play.

“So my husband is working on the splash mountain / tiana ride at Disneyland, right now it’s mainly demo and let me tell you splash mountain isn’t going down without a fight,” they said. “From what he tells me, the ride seems to be haunted. I’m not much of a believer in such things but it’s funny to hear the stories he tells me.”

Accounts of missing tools, inexplicable fires, and even a small explosion have fueled rumors of spectral interference. Workers describe feeling resistance while performing routine tasks, as if something unseen is impeding their progress.

“They have tools go missing and found randomly in hard to get to areas,” the source shared. “They can be pulling wire from the wall and it feels like someone is pulling back. They even had fires and a small explosion happen. Definitely looking forward to Tiana’s opening and to head more spooky stories.”

Despite these challenges, Disneyland remains a place where magic and imagination converge. Legends of supernatural phenomena have long been part of the park’s lore, with tales of ghostly apparitions haunting various attractions, most notably the iconic Haunted Mansion.

While Disney has announced that the attraction replacing Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom Park will open in the summer, the Anaheim counterpart has yet to reveal a timeframe other than “2024.”

Building upon the success of The Princess and the Frog, the new attraction promises to immerse guests in a vibrant musical journey through the Louisiana Bayou. Drawing inspiration from the film’s colorful characters and infectious soundtrack, visitors will accompany Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, and the jazz-loving alligator Louis as they prepare for a spirited Mardi Gras celebration. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, forge new friendships, and groove to original music inspired by the movie’s memorable songs, ushering in a new chapter of Tiana’s story at Disneyland.

While there have been strange occurrences, construction has continued to move forward, and Disney is continuing to plan for a Tiana’s Bayou Adventure debut that will happen in just a matter of months.

