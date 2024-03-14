“On Its Way Out,” Universal Orlando Ride Nearing Permanent Shut Down

A beloved attraction at Universal Orlando Resort is “on its way out,” and nearing a permanent closure after a decade in the theme park.

There’s no doubt that Universal Orlando Resort– home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park– has some major plans in the works for the future, particularly with one land that could be completely shut down soon.

Although The Simpsons Ride opened in 2008, The Simpsons Land at Universal Orlando Resort opened its gates to eager fans in 2013, bringing to life the iconic fictional town of Springfield from the long-running animated TV series. Located at Universal Studios Florida, this immersive area captures the vibrant essence of the show with its colorful facades, quirky attractions, and beloved characters.

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a towering replica of Springfield’s most famous landmark, the nuclear power plant, setting the tone for the whimsical experience that awaits. Visitors to The Simpsons Land can explore iconic locations like Moe’s Tavern, Krusty Burger, and the Kwik-E-Mart, where they can indulge in themed food and beverages inspired by the show’s culinary delights.

The highlight of the area is, of course, The Simpsons Ride, an exhilarating simulator attraction that takes guests on a wild journey through the fictional Krustyland amusement park, guided by the mischievous antics of Bart Simpson. Alongside the ride, guests can enjoy various interactive experiences, including meet-and-greets with beloved characters like Homer, Marge, and the rest of the Springfield ensemble.

Recently, Bioreconstruct posted photos of “weathering” that can be seen on Kang & Kodos Twirl ‘n’ Hurl, the other riding attraction in Springfield. The attraction is one of just two in Universal Studios Florida that doesn’t have a height requirement– with the other being VillainCon Minion Blast– and has been a popular attraction among young guests since its opening in 2013.

About 10 years of weathering at top of Kang & Kodos' Twirl 'n' Hurl.

As you can see in the photo, there is some weathering atop the attraction– which has been open for a decade now– but the truth of the matter is that it might not get fixed in the grand scheme of things.

While Universal Studios Orlando may elect to fix it, reports indicate that there will likely not be many significant updates to Springfield as the land is on its way out. Reports say that Universal’s contract with The Simpsons runs out in 2028, meaning that there are likely just three years left before the entire land closes down and makes way for something else. At this point, Universal hasn’t announced anything officially, and we would imagine that they won’t for a couple more years, but it is something to be aware of if you’re a fan of The Simpsons and you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in the near future.

