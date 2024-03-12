“Truly Infectious”: Iger Addresses Disney Fans in New Update

If you’ve been keeping score at home, you know that Disney is recovering from a massive blow to the box office after its recent “Flop Era.” After a series of underwhelming performances in 2023, Bob Iger is looking to restructure and rework the Walt Disney Company.

Inside the Magic recently shared how many projects at Disney have been canceled or otherwise shelved in the wake of the studio’s recent shortcomings. Even going as far as to say that the executives wouldn’t pursue projects they didn’t believe in. The following quote taken by The Hollywood Reporter shared just how serious things have turned.

Iger reportedly stated,

“You have to kill things you no longer believe in, and that’s not easy in this business because either you’ve gotten started, you have some sunk costs, or it’s a relationship with either your employees or with the creative community…”

While it definitely sounds like heads are getting ready to roll at the House of Mouse, Iger’s most recent statement regarding things at Disney might offer a glimmer of hope for many fans. The footage below shares the CEO’s message for this year’s D23, and Iger had much to say.

Bob Iger Speaks to True Disney Fans

Taken at face value, the footage above from @waltdisneyworldparks might be interpreted as Iger simply warming up the crowd in preparation for D23, Disney’s biggest fan event of the year. However, note the topics he touches on in this brief video. In just over a minute, Iger recommits the company’s focus on storytelling, expresses the need for Disney to bond with their audience, and acknowledges the role they have to play in Disney’s success.

On one hand, it can be so easy to dismiss this as the CEO blowing smoke trying to win back a large portion of Disney’s consumer base after failing to live up to expectations with some of the studios recent offerings. Actions speak louder than words, after all.

On the other hand this could be Iger doubling down after last week’s statements about killing various projects. As things develop further at the Walt Disney Company on the corporate side, things are already beginning to take shape.

Further evidence can be seen in the recent developments facing the MCU as well. Iger also previously stated that multiple Marvel projects were put on ice, likely in the wake of The Marvels’ performance, and things seem to be taking a much-needed step back if the images from X-Men ’97 and The Fantastic 4 are to be believed.

Truthfully, it’s still too early in the game to tell whether or not Iger’s plans will have any long term effects, but this full and public acknowledgement of the company’s refocus, as well as recognizing the studio’s need and appreciation for the audience is certainly a step in the right direction. Hopefully, Iger can steer the ship back on course by the time D23 rolls around.

Do you think Iger will make good on his promises? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!