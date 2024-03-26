‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Becomes Real as Nickelodeon Reels From Abuse Allegations

Nickelodeon may be dealing with the fallout of an explosive new documentary series alleging a culture of abuse and predation during the company’s 1990s-2010s heydey, but that’s not going to stop it from bringing SpongeBob SquarePants to the real world.

Investigation Discovery’s Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV recently premiered on Max and Discovery+, immediately receiving praise for its detailed research into the alleged atmosphere at Nickelodeon during the years that writer Dan Schneider was considered the “golden boy” of the network.

Over the course of four episodes, Quiet On Set explored accusations that Schneider had fostered a hostile set during the time he wrote for shows like All That and Kenan & Kel and went on to even greater success as the creator of The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious, and Sam & Cat. Quiet On Set also shocked audiences with former child star Drake Bell’s revelation that he had been sexually abused by Nickelodeon actor dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was later employed by the Walt Disney Company.

The documentary series reignited simmering cultural conversations about the vulnerability of child actors, with Nickelodeon taking the brunt of criticism. It didn’t help that the company responded with a generic statement (per Variety) saying:

“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Now, SpongeBob SquarePants, one of the most popular franchises in the history of Nickelodeon, is coming to the rescue and (possibly) distracting fans from all of the allegations. It also helps that the series (along with deceased creator Stephen Hillenburg) is not referenced in Quiet On Set, making it a safe property to bring to the forefront. It could be coincidental timing, but it’s likely that Nickelodeon is happy for it.

Nickelodeon is opening a SpongeBob SquarePants theme restaurant in Sao Paolo, Brazil (per The Hollywood Reporter), the first official standalone diner for the franchise. Reportedly, the restaurant will be able to seat over 250 customers, four food areas, one retail, and two kids’ spaces.

The first floor of the SpongeBob SquarePants restaurant will be themed around hamburgers and the Bikini Bottom location of the show, while the second is where “fans can enjoy a unique moment inside the Flying Dutchman’s Ghost Ship.” It will also contain “the first and only SpongeBob SquarePants-themed fine dining [spot] in the world with 70 seats. Customers will be able to enjoy a special menu created by renowned chef Heaven Delhaye.”

This is good timing for Nickelodeon and its parent company, Paramount, which is opening the restaurant via its quickly-growing Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experience division. If it’s successful in Brazil (and manages to get people’s minds off those allegations), it’s likely we’ll see SpongeBob SquarePants restaurants popping up around the world.

Do you think Nickelodeon is trying to shift the conversation from Quiet On Set? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below!