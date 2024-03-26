Retired Disney Imagineer is Coming Home

According to a post from Walt Disney Imagineering, a beloved, retired Imagineer will be returning to Disney in the near future. And fans couldn’t be more excited.

Related: How to Become a Disney Imagineer

Whenever you ask a kid what they want to be when they grow up, you’ll get a wide range of answers. However, one of the most popular in recent years has been a Walt Disney Imagineer.

These talented imagination engineers are responsible for all the magic people see in Disney movies, shows, and theme parks. Basically, Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and all the rest wouldn’t be the same without the Imagineers.

Now, it looks like an old standby is coming back to the Walt Disney Company for a short amount of time. In a recent post on Instagram, Walt Disney Imagineering announced that Joe Rohde, one of the most beloved Imagineers ever, will be returning to lead some master classes for everyone currently working with the company.

“Beginning this week, Imagineers have an opportunity to participate in a series of master class work sessions led by Joe Rohde. Following in the footsteps of many former Imagineers, Joe continues to mentor and share his years of storytelling knowledge with current Imagineers, contributing to the future of creativity at Walt Disney Imagineering.”

Joe Rohde: Imagineer and Disney Legend

Related: Disney Imagineer Shares Never-Before-Seen Muppets Land Concept Art

Born in 1955, Joe Rohde joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 1980, first working as a model designer and scenic painter for the Mexico pavilion in EPCOT. He would go on to work on the Norway Pavilion, Captain EO 3-D starring Michael Jackson, and the Adventurer’s Club on Pleasure Island. However, he would go on to create even more iconic works.

Most famously, he was the lead designer for Animal Kingdom as well as the driving force behind Expedition Everest. He also served as the lead designer for Pandora – The World of Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! On January 4, 2021, Rohde retired from Disney and became the Experience Architect for Virgin Galactic.

Related: Ex-Disney Imagineer Shares Hopeful Update on Canceled ‘Star Wars’ Ride

In honor of his 40 years of work with the company, Joe Rohde is being recognized as a Disney Legend at this year’s D23 alongside other famous Disney faces, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Angela Bassett, and John Williams. He joins other iconic Imagineers like Tony Baxter, Collin Campbell, Wayne Jackson, and Doris Hardoon.

What is your favorite creation from Joe Rohde? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!