Popular Disney World Attraction Vanishes Without a Trace

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its beloved offerings, but one disappeared with a trace, and we’re not sure why.

Amidst the restoration of entertainment, dining, and attractions, there’s a conspicuous void that many families and fans keenly feel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios — the absence of the Jedi Training Academy.

The Jedi Training Academy was an interactive extravaganza tailored for young Padawans-in-training. Enthusiastic youngsters, donning Jedi robes and clutching lightsabers, eagerly awaited their chance to engage in an epic showdown against the forces of darkness, led by none other than Darth Vader himself. Guided by a seasoned Jedi Master, these aspiring heroes embarked on a journey of bravery, resilience, and, ultimately, triumph over the dark side.

As the years passed, the show evolved into Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple in 2015, refining its premise while retaining its core essence of youthful exuberance and intergalactic heroism. Nestled near the iconic Star Tours attraction, this spectacle captivated audiences of all ages, offering a unique blend of entertainment and unpredictability. For parents and onlookers, the joy stemmed not only from witnessing their children’s valiant efforts but also from the spontaneous and often amusing antics that unfolded on stage.

With its popularity soaring, the Jedi Training Academy became a cornerstone of the Hollywood Studios experience, drawing eager Disney park crowds and fostering cherished memories for countless families. Despite its limited capacity, with only a select number of children able to partake in each session, the show’s allure remained undiminished, punctuating the park’s vibrant tapestry of offerings.

However, as the world grappled with challenges in 2020, Walt Disney World Resort found itself compelled to make difficult decisions, including the temporary closure of beloved attractions and experiences. While much of the magic has since returned to the Disney World parks, this attraction remains closed without a trace.

For fans of the Jedi Training Academy, the longing for its return is more than just nostalgia; it’s a testament to the enduring impact of immersive storytelling and shared adventures. As families eagerly await the day when younglings can once again heed the call to become Jedi warriors, there’s a sense of anticipation and hope that transcends the boundaries of mere entertainment. However, we have bad news on that front.

The official planDisney website had this to share about the prospect of the beloved experience returning:

“Unfortunately, Jedi Training has not currently returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and at the present time, it appears that there are no plans for it to return soon. It does make me curious about what will be done with the space that it previously occupied in front of Star Tours – The Adventures Continue and whether a new entertainment offering may take its place in a different form.”

While it doesn’t seem as if you’ll be able to see your young Jedi participate in training anytime soon, there are multiple other Star Wars-themed attractions to enjoy at the Disney World park. These include Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, as well as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest happenings at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.