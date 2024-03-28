Orlando Airport Confirms Relocation Protocol, Millions of Disney Vacations Affected

If you are traveling to Walt Disney World in the near future, be aware of a new relocation protocol that was just put into place at Orlando International Airport.

Unless you are driving to Walt Disney World, you are likely flying into Orlando International Airport to begin your magical vacation. The Orlando International Airport used to be the moment that the Disney vacation would begin, as guests staying at a Disney resort would hop on the Magical Express, which has been discontinued. Now, guests can use the Mears shuttle service, as well as other paid transportation methods like ride share (Uber, Lyft) to get to their resort.

While the Magical Express may no longer be there ready to inject guests with the magic of Disney right away, each terminal has Disney gift shops and billboards that will get any guest excited for the vacation that lies ahead.

What could cause you to be disarrayed on your vacation, however, is not knowing where you are going.

Orlando International Airport is massive, and now that a third terminal has been added to the airport, you may be confused as to where you are supposed to go when you arrive or depart MCO.

This week, Orlando International Airport took to X (formally Twitter) and stated that there will be an airline relocation update.

Starting April 1st, 2024, Aeromexico, Avianca and Copa Airlines will be relocating to our Terminal C. For any questions regarding your specific flight, please contact the airline directly. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/I4ILsFHZKe — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) March 27, 2024

So if you are traveling with Aeromexico, Avianca, and Copa Airlines, just know that you will be flying in and out of Terminal C, which is separate to Terminal A and B, as prior visitors may have been used to. If you are traveling with Mears Connect when you are headed back to the airport, they will know exactly where to bring you, but when using a ride-share service or self-driving, you will have to instruct what terminal you need to go to for your drop-off.

Kevin Thibault, the CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, says Terminal C has been a welcome addition and provided a much-needed expansion.

“It really is capturing that vision of the multi-module connectivity and how they’re building on the lessons learned from existing terminals in every aspect that we have here. The holding areas, the charging stations — all those different amenities are all things that people want in the current terminal, and because it was opened in 1981, we didn’t have cell phones or Uber or Lyft to think about even 10 years ago,” says Thibault.

Just a few days ago, Orlando International Airport experienced its busiest day ever, and this Easter weekend, the airport is prepping for hundreds of thousands of more passengers using the airport to move in and out of the city. With Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and so many other tourist destinations, Orlando is a hot spot for visitors from all over the world.

This month alone, Orlando International Airport will have had over 7.6 million passengers arrive, with over 50 million throughout the year.

The airport has even been struggling to keep up with the demand, with many flights being delayed and canceled, and with terminal C being the least busy terminal with the capacity to handle more guests and flights, this relocation expansion is likely the first of many.

