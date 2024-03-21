‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Creates Second Incognito Identity

Even Millie Bobby Brown likes to act like a “Karen” from time to time.

Millie Bobby Brown has been in the public spotlight since childhood, and with the immense fame and success of Stranger Things, she has become one of the most popular young faces in Hollywood. Recently, Brown has been branching out from Eleven and jumping into other roles in hit films like the recent Damsel and Enola Holmes. With over 60 million followers on Instagram alone, Brown has to watch what she says and does at every turn.

That is why she has created a secret persona.

On the Table Manners podcast hosted by Jessie and Lennie Ware, Millie Bobby Brown was a guest where she asked the hosts if they would like reviews online, and while they said they didn’t, Brown admitted doing it under a fake name.

Millie said, “Because I think it’s important. Because here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticizing me, so I am going to give it back to you sometimes”. The star continued, “Once we were at a hotel, and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside, like, we need to settle a payment or whatever. And I was just like, ya we will, but like, at the end of our stay, we’re still staying here. And she was like yeah, but you can settle it now. And I was like, but I don’t want to”.

In her review of the hotel, Brown’s alias noted that she “really thinks that you should encourage guests to complete transactions at the end of their stay”. We of course, cannot pinpoint the review as we do not know the name Brown used, and even if it was found, we cannot be sure that name is what she used for every review.

@tablemannerspodcast Star of Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, and brand new film Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown joins us this week. We met Millie at a hotel and had a delivery combo of Tom Kerridge food from his restaurant in the hotel, room service and even McDonald’s. Millie told us all the stories of her various farm animals (including Norman the sheep!), living life between London & Atlanta, creating a fake name online to leave reviews when she gets bad service, her fear of eating raw chicken, dreams of being in a musical, and how she has to have brown sauce on everything she eats, including a spag bol & a baked potato! Next time Millie, you’re coming round to mums for a roast dinner with all the trimmings, you’ll love it! Millie’s brand new film Damsel is out now on Netflix. #TableManners #podcast #food #recording #jessieware #lennieware #milliebobbybrown #netflix #karen #damsel #film #actress #reviews ♬ original sound – Table Manners Podcast

Brown shared another instance, “the other day I was walking in a store, and basically this old lady came up to me and was like, ‘do you know where the socks are?’ I think she thought I worked there. And I was like, ‘I don’t, but I’m going to help you’. So I went and found an employee and I said, ‘Excuse me. I need this pattern, but I need it in this size. Can you help me?’. She was so unhelpful, and I was like, please, this isn’t even for me. So I left a review.”

The host proceeds to laugh and asks, “Millie, are you a Karen?”. Millie replied, “I am a Karen, and I don’t want to say — I do think it’s important to know where you went room and always room for improvement.”

The comment section was relatively supportive of Millie, with many just hoping that she also leaves positive reviews when they are warranted.

Millie Bobby Brown on Stranger Things 5

At the moment, Millie is filming Stranger Things 5 and will be doing so through to November. This will be the final season of Stranger Things, and will likely be released in 2025.

We do not know much about the plot of season 5, but we do know that Brown’s powers are back and stronger than ever, with Vecna still at large. The show will begin with a time jump since the past two years have caused the kids to turn young adults to age, making a direct continuation not make much sense. We also know there will likely be a second time jump, as Linda Hamilton has been cast into season 5 as Eleven, but due to her age, she would have to play her much further into the future.

Brown has stated that she knows what will happen with her character at the end of the season as she squeezed herself in the writer’s room with the Duffer brothers, but she does not yet know how the final season will end as a whole. Unlike season 4, which had the cast spread out in different parts of the world, season 5 will be much more unified, all taking place the same space with everyone there.

Did you expect Millie Bobby Brown to be a ‘Karen’?