Mayim Bialik Returns to TV After ‘Jeopardy’ Firing

Mayim Bialik was unceremoniously fired from her position as co-host of Jeopardy a few months ago, but it did not take long for her to get back on television.

While Jeopardy is still one of the most popular and beloved quiz shows on television, it has struggled in the last few years to find a host to succeed the legendary Alex Trebek. After months of confusion about who would take over hosting duties (and not step away after a week), Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik were announced as co-hosts.

For a brief time, the duo alternated hosting the classic version of the show, while Jennings would handle tournaments and Bialik took care of Celebrity Jeopardy. But a backlash against Bialik’s on-screen persona and frequent flubs quickly built up, and a very vocal contingent of Jeopardy fans called for her dismissal for months. Eventually, they got their way, with executive producer Michael Davies for the show claiming that the demand for a “single host” was just too strong.

Davies has mentioned that Jeopardy may find a way to bring back Mayim Bialik, but it turns out that she will be returning to the universe of The Big Bang Theory first (per Deadline). The actress starred as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler (who shares the field with Bialik herself) since season 3 of the enormously popular CBS sitcom, eventually graduating to a full cast member. In season 11 of The Big Bang Theory, her character married breakout star Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), who has since gotten his own spinoff prequel.

The series Young Sheldon, which features Iain Armitage as a young version of the title character and Jim Parsons as the narrator, is coming to a close with season 7. Parsons and Mayim Bialik will reportedly both appear in the season finale, which airs on May 16 and marks the first reunion of the characters since The Big Bang Theory concluded in 2019.

It is currently unknown how Mayim Bialik will appear in Young Sheldon, but a guest appearance on the most popular sitcom in the United States is a pretty big step up from getting fired from Jeopardy.

