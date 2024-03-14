Guest Visits Disney World for First Time in 106 Years

Yes, you heard that correctly; a guest has finally visited Walt Disney World Resort for the first time in 106 years.

Magnolia Jackson Turns 106 Years Old and Celebrates First-Ever Visit to Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World made dreams a reality on Wednesday for Magnolia Jackson, a cherished Florida resident celebrating her remarkable 106th birthday with her inaugural visit to The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Jackson, whose actual birthday falls on Thursday, March 14, found inspiration during her attendance at the Florida Classic college football game in Orlando last autumn, where she witnessed Mickey Mouse’s captivating performance in his drum primary attire. This encounter ignited her passion for Disney, prompting her desire to commemorate her milestone birthday at Walt Disney World.

On Wednesday, Jackson’s aspirations were met as she was welcomed with jubilant cheers from Disney cast members, corporate executives, and beloved characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse at the Magic Kingdom. The celebratory atmosphere was adorned with vibrant birthday signs, festive music, colorful balloons, and a grand birthday cake, creating an unforgettable moment for Jackson and her family and friends.

Residing near Gainesville, Florida, Jackson is the oldest living alumna of Bethune-Cookman University in nearby Daytona Beach.

Following the heartwarming reception, Jackson embarked on a magical journey through the Magic Kingdom, where she enjoyed quality time with Princess Tiana in anticipation of the upcoming summer debut of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction—her enchanting day continued at EPCOT, where she indulged her lifelong passion for gardening at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Treated to an exclusive tour of the festival’s stunning gardens, Disney-themed topiaries, and delectable culinary offerings, Jackson’s visit epitomized the joy and wonder of Disney magic, leaving an indelible mark on her 106th birthday celebration.

Gardening and education, deeply intertwined in her life’s journey, hold profound significance for Mrs. Magnolia. With a distinguished career spanning 40 years in education, she served as an elementary school principal, leaving an indelible mark on countless teachers and inspiring the aspirations of numerous children, particularly those in marginalized communities.

Her connection to education resonates profoundly with her alma mater, Bethune-Cookman University, where she encountered the esteemed founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, a renowned civil rights activist and former national advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

While Mickey Mouse initially captured Mrs. Magnolia’s heart during a football game last fall, his presence also forged a newfound relationship between Bethune-Cookman University and Disney. This intersection of personal passion and institutional ties underscores the enduring impact of shared experiences and the power of collaboration between esteemed educational institutions and cultural icons like Disney.