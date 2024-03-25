Indiana Jones Getting Major Facelift at Disney

Indiana Jones is currently receiving a facelift in Walt Disney World.

While there are a multitude of different rides, attractions, restaurant experiences, and adventures to try at the Walt Disney World Resort, few compare to the level of legitimate thrill and danger found within the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular. This loud, intense, and action-packed stunt show is based on the world-renowned Indiana Jones film franchise, placing guests directly on the set of an Indiana Jones movie. The attraction first opened in 1989, and though it’s several decades old at this point, crowds continue to pour in day after day, performance after performance.

The show is located near the back of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has a massive footprint in the park. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has always been the home of Indiana Jones and Star Wars, even before The Wat Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm. However, over the last few years, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has become the definite theme park experience for fans of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, with additions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge taking things to the next level. Because of the show’s age, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has undergone significant changes, with the most recent completely blocking Indy from guest’s view.

As shown in a photo taken by Disney fan Evan Patel, the Indiana Jones cutout is now covered in scaffolding.

Looks like the big Indy sign is getting prepped or finishing refurbishment. Didn’t notice it earlier cause I actually didn’t see the show for the first time in a while.

This massive illustration of the iconic archeologist is found right above the entrance to the attraction, enticing guests to stumble into the 25-minute-long show. Indiana Jones is carrying his signature whip, but scaffolding now covers this beautiful installation. Hopefully, Disney can wrap up the refurbishment work quickly.

As we said, the show itself has undergone significant changes since it opened nearly four decades ago. The most noticeable changes include changes to the stunt choreography itself, as well as the removal of a few scenes featuring guns. Crowd participation is a far cry from what it used to be as well. A lot of these changes are a result of COVID-19, with the show shutting down for a significant portion of time. The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular finally returned, but fans were quick to notice some changes had been made. Regardless, the stunt show remains one of the coolest and most unique attractions found within a Disney theme park, providing an action-packed spectacle that is sure to entertain fans of the series as well as newcomers.

The Indiana Jones series of films concluded in 2023 with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a film that centered around Henry Jones Jr. confronting his age. The film was an emotional point in Harrison Ford’s long-lasting career and ended the series on a high note, even if box office results came in way under expectations.

Indiana Jones is a property that is well represented at the Disney theme parks and is the star of multiple rides around the world. The most iconic and legendary Indiana Jones attraction, Indiana Jones Adventure, is found at the original Disneyland Resort. This ride places guests on an adventure into a mysterious cave, where all kinds of danger and excitement lurk. A version of this ride is located in Disneyland as well as Tokyo DisneySea in Japan.

Disneyland Paris is also home to its own Indiana Jpnes ride, with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril. This thrilling roller coaster is one of the most unique rides in Disney theme park history and has an extensive history at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

What’s your favorite Indiana Jones attraction?