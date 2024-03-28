Guest’s Foot Gets Caught in Disney World Escalator

A Disney World escalator has been shut off once again by a guest.

The Walt Disney World Resort is comprised of four massive parks, each offering guests hours of fun, adventure, and magic. Magic Kingdom is by far the resort’s most popular theme park, constantly ranking as one of the world’s most visited theme park destinations. Magic Kingdom is home to some of the most iconic and legendary rides and attractions of all time, like “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain, but it also features some modern marvels like TRON Lightcyle / Run in Tomorrowland. Disney’s Animal Kingdom offers guests a more relaxing journey, providing both thrill rides and detailed exhibits. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is by far the Disney park with the most thrills, offering guests a wide range of super-fast attractions and ultra-detailed environments.

However, EPCOT remains Disney’s most historic and educational theme park to date, featuring a wide range of authentic activities and jaw-dropping experiences. Unfortunately, the park continues to encounter problems caused by guests.

Guest’s Foot Gets Caught in Disney World

EPCOT is split up into four distinct lands: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase. Each of these four areas is packed with attractions and activities for guests to enjoy. Guests will find The Land Pavilion in World Nature, a hub dedicated to educating guests about agriculture and the world they live in. Inside The Land are several attractions, some of which are considered to be some of Walt Disney Imagineering’s best, like Soarin’ Around the World.

However, one of The Land’s most prominent attractions of late has been the escalator that takes guests up and down from each floor. The Land is split up into two levels, requiring guests to either walk or take an escalator. This escalator has proven to be quite a trouble spot in Walt Disney World, shutting down multiple times over the last few months due to guest’s feet getting stuck inside. This incident happened once again earlier this week, with the only evidence remaining being a shoe stuck in the treads.

Avid Disney guest FiBelleFi shared a video of the escalator on Twitter, revealing it had once again closed down due to a guest’s shoe getting stuck.

To see something so rare and beautiful with my own eyes, it’s a blessing

Crocs and other foam-like shoes are usually the culprit, but this time, it appears to be a tennis shoe that caused the escalator to shut down. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported regarding these incidents. The Land is a pretty popular area in EPCOT. Here, guests will find the cult-classic boat ride Living with the Land, which offers riders a closer look at how the world’s produce is cultivated.

Sunshine Seasons, a quick-service restaurant, is also located in the Land, offering up some delicious meals that are noticeably lighter than the fried food found across the rest of the resort. The newest additions to EPCOT are Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a walkthrough adventure inspired by Disney’s Moana franchise, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the park’s first-ever roller coaster.

