Disney World Trip Ends With Divorce

A vacation to The Most Magical Place on Earth was an eye-opening experience for one guest who left the Central Florida Disney park carrying less baggage than she arrived with…Walt Disney World Resort spurred her divorce.

You might argue with your spouse about the price of a Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or a three-hour wait for Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Family tensions rise when it’s 100 degrees on the steaming concrete at EPCOT World Showcase or the only parade your little ones wanted to see at Magic Kingdom Park gets rained out. But it’s rare for those little arguments to lead to a significant life change.

@darcispohn recently shared her divorce story on TikTok. Of course, a family vacation to Walt Disney World Resort wasn’t the sole reason behind the couple’s split, but it brought simmering issues to the surface.

“Two weeks before that [Walt Disney World Resort] trip, my ex-husband had gotten fired from his job and was yet again unemployed,” the content creator began. “…I planned that trip myself from top to bottom. It’s not because I didn’t want help; it’s not because I didn’t ask for help. It’s because he would not give me help.”

She explained that her ex-husband “couldn’t be bothered” to help her choose overnight accommodations, a rental car, or a road trip route.

“I coordinated the trip from Pennsylvania to Florida for four adults… and two kids, myself,” the TikToker said. “If you’ve ever planned a trip to Disney, you know you don’t just show up on a whim to Disney. You need to know which days you’re going to which parks, and then within those parks, you need to know which restaurants you really want to go to because you have to reserve them months in advance.”

The guest planned and packed for herself and her children without any help. To top it all off, her ex-husband “moaned” the entire trip.

“He just had to show up with a suitcase of clothing,” she said. “I paid for everything. I coordinated everything. He just had to show up. And do you think he appreciated that? No… Nothing suited [him].”

“It was too hot,” the guest recalled her ex-husband complaining. “…There was too much walking. There was too much waiting in line. What’s the point of having reservations if you still have to wait when you get there? Why is our lunch reservation at 1:45?”

The theme park guest said she enjoyed seeing Walt Disney World Resort through her children’s eyes. The vacation was for them, not the adults. But her ex-husband criticized the choices she made to make their experiences magical.

“Nothing I had done was good enough,” she recalled. “Everything was, ‘Well, why didn’t you do this? Why didn’t you do that?’ B***h, why didn’t you help plan it?”

On the way back home, the TikToker finally had enough. The couple separated two months after their Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

“I remember saying to my poor mother, ‘What’s worse: putting the kids through a divorce or spending the rest of my life with this idiot?” she said. “…I had just seen what the rest of my life was going to be like with this man. It was going to be me doing everything, and it never being appreciated. I just couldn’t do it.”

Has anything wild happened during your Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort visit? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.