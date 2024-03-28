Disney Debuts New ‘Family Guy’ Crossover With ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Disney recently debuted a rather odd crossover.

From theme parks to cruise ships, The Walt Disney Company is iconic in many ways. However, Disney is truly unmatched when it comes to its vast collection of television shows, movies, and original content. For decades, the only way to watch Disney content was by purchasing a VHS or DVD copy of films and series. Disney made things exponentially easier in 2019 with the launch of Disney+, the company’s very own streaming service. Disney+ is the definitive home for Disney entertainment, featuring a rich library of movies, shows, shorts, and documentaries, and it only keeps getting better.

The Walt Disney Company has built a robust streaming platform, one that features content from some of its most popular franchises and brands, like Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and, of course, ESPN. In 2024, Disney+ continued to grow with the addition of Hulu to the platform. In addition to Disney+, users can also opt for bundles that include ESPN and Hulu, meaning all of their favorite content is located in one convenient hub. Hulu merged with Disney+ late last year, with tests running throughout the start of 2024.

New Family Guy Disney Crossover

This combination means that an even wider variety of content can be streamed on Disney+. No longer is Disney+ relegated to “children’s entertainment,” with shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Shogun, and Only Murders in the Building available to watch on the platform. While incredibly cool and convenient, this has resulted in some rather bizarre crossover events, like a new advertisement promoting the new bundle.

A giant new billboard recently debuted in Los Angeles, encouraging users to add Hulu to their Disney+ subscription. However, the way in which it’s being advertised is nothing short of hilarious. Daniel Spielberger snapped a photo of the billboard and shared it on his Twitter account.

this is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/raGbArWS6x

The new billboard sees Peter Griffin from the long-running animated show Family Guy smashing through the billboard. This is pretty on-brand for the franchise, but the tagline is what truly kicks this advertisement up a notch, with the words “‘Ohana Means Hulu on Disney+” plastered on the bottom. This is an obvious reference to the conic line “‘ Ohana means family” from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (2002). This is certainly a bizarre crossover and a strange way to market Disney+, but it’s also hilarious. The billboard itself is absolutely massive, with Peter Griffin smashing right through the middle. Disney is currently working on a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch, but this crossover is still quite strange.

As stated earlier, Disney+’s content library is massive and even larger with the addition of Hulu. Fans can stream iconic animated shows like Family Guy or The Simpsons on the platform, along with hundreds of hours of Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar content.

