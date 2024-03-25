Fans Mourn the Loss of 28-Year-Old Disney World Ride

A beloved ride that spanned nearly three decades at Walt Disney World Resort will never be forgotten.

There are certain iconic attractions that remain cornerstones of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. They can be newer attractions, like Avatar Flight of Passage and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and they can be original attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise.

Unfortunately, the reality of operating your favorite Disney World park means that we sometimes have to say goodbye to some of our favorite attractions. There have been numerous rumors over the years of several attractions that could be on their way out at Walt Disney World Resort. Twilight Zone Tower of Terror (Disney’s Hollywood Studios), Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith (Disney’s Hollywood Studios), DINOSAUR (Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park), and Tomorrowland Speedway (Magic Kingdom Park) are just some of the attractions that have been rumored to close down permanently in the past but still remain open to this day.

However, one attraction was not so fortunate.

In a recent social media thread lamenting some of the most beloved attractions to close down at Walt Disney World Resort, guests mentioned Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Maelstrom, Stitch’s Great Escape, Snow White’s Scary Adventures, and, of course, Splash Mountain. However, one attraction seemed to stand above the rest, being mentioned by almost every fan: The Great Movie Ride.

“I miss the Backlot Tour and the Great Movie Ride. Don’t get me wrong, I love Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. It was just so different from everything “Disney,”‘ one fan shared on Reddit.

Another fan acknowledged the ending of the attraction, noting that it “was the best.”

“We all know the movie montage at the end was the best. R.I.P.,” they said.

The Great Movie Ride was a beloved attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, offering guests an immersive journey through the history of cinema. Opening its doors in 1989, the ride was a celebration of iconic films spanning several decades, transporting visitors into scenes from classic movies. Housed within a replica of Hollywood’s famous Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, the attraction was a grand tribute to the magic of the silver screen.

As guests embarked on their cinematic adventure, they were guided by enthusiastic tour guides through scenes recreated from legendary films such as The Wizard of Oz (1939), Casablanca (1942), and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). Each scene was meticulously designed to capture the essence and excitement of the movies, complete with animatronic figures, special effects, and stunning set pieces. From the bustling streets of gangster-ridden Chicago to the thrilling showdowns of the Wild West, the ride was a captivating experience for movie enthusiasts of all ages.

One of the highlights of The Great Movie Ride was its impressive audio-animatronics, bringing to life beloved characters like Dorothy Gale, John Wayne, and the fearsome Alien from Ridley Scott’s science fiction masterpiece. The attention to detail in both the sets and the animatronics transported guests into the heart of each film, allowing them to feel like they were part of the action. Whether it was dodging bullets in a Western shootout or facing down a roaring dinosaur in a prehistoric jungle, the ride delivered thrills and excitement at every turn.

Although The Great Movie Ride closed its doors in 2017 to make way for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, its legacy lives on in the hearts of Disney fans around the world.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway transports visitors into an animated adventure unlike any other. As Disney park guests board a train driven by Goofy, they find themselves pulled into a cartoon world where anything is possible. The attraction seamlessly blends animation with physical sets, creating a surreal experience where guests feel like they’ve stepped directly into a cartoon. With its catchy soundtrack, vibrant visuals, and thrilling twists and turns, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway offers an unforgettable journey for Disney fans of all ages, cementing its place as a beloved addition to the theme park landscape.

What Disney World attraction do you miss the most? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!