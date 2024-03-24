Heartbreak at Disney World: Iconic Land to Shutter Gates Forever

Some things never change, but that’s not the case for everything inside the beloved Walt Disney World Resort.

There are plenty of things that simply stay the same no matter how many times you’ve been to Disney World. Iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight remain untouched at Magic Kingdom. The giant Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Spaceship Earth at EPCOT remain their tried and true Disney park symbols. Though much has changed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Sunset Boulevard and the bustling nature of Hollywood still remains one of the main themes of the Disney World park.

That being said, there are also times when Walt Disney World Resort creates exciting and new experiences for guests to enjoy. As a result, we have to say goodbye to other attractions. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are just some of the attractions to open up in the last decade.

Now, Disney has more work to do, and this time, it will mean the closure of a beloved land. We’re living in the last days of DinoLand, U.S.A.

Disney has already confirmed that DinoLand, U.S.A., will be closing permanently in the future. While all the details have not been announced, the expectation is that the land will close down and that we’ll likely lose TriceraTop Spin and DINOSAUR as a result. Primeval Whirl already closed down permanently, and the belief is that both of these rides will follow suit once Disney sets a date. When exactly could that be? Well, recent indications say it could be soon.

Walt Disney World Resort recently filed a permit for Walt Disney Imagineering near DinoLand, U.S.A. The permit is for a five-acre trailer compound to be constructed, which is a tell-tale sign that something big is about to happen. While this doesn’t give us an exact date, it does point to the inevitable: DinoLand, U.S.A., is in its last days.

While this hasn’t been confirmed, our expectation is that we’ll hear an official announcement at the D23 Expo this August. When Disney gives updates, it wouldn’t be surprising for them to give the official word on what is going to replace DinoLand, U.S.A., and a timeframe for when we can expect those changes to occur.

Could it be that DinoLand closes down in 2025 to make way for an all-new land in 2026? This seems to be a timeline that could make sense. However, until we know more details, it’s tough to give a good estimate.

Disney teased at Destination D23 last year that the land could be replaced by a new land that would feature Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Located within Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, Dinoland, U.S.A. (1998) is a whimsical and prehistoric-themed land that offers guests a journey back in time to the era of dinosaurs. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by the towering skeletal remains of a Brachiosaurus, setting the stage for a thrilling adventure. The land is divided into two distinct areas: the playful carnival-like section known as Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama, featuring colorful games, rides, and quirky attractions, and the more educational and immersive Dinosaur attraction area.

Keep in mind that It’s Tough to be a Bug! will also be closing down permanently at some point in the future to make way for a Zootopia-themed attraction.

What do you think about this upcoming Disney World closure? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!