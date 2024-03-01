Dwayne Johnson Confirms No One Will Ever Steal From Him

Dwayne Johnson has gone to great lengths to confirm that no actor or entertainer will ever steal from him.

Johnson initially rose to fame as a professional wrestler in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) before transitioning into acting. His impressive physique, charismatic personality, and undeniable talent have propelled him to the top of both the wrestling and entertainment worlds. During that time, he inherited numerous nicknames, including “The Rock and “The Great One,” all the while coming up with some memorable catchphrases like “know your role and shut your mouth,” and of course, “if you smell what The Rock is cooking.”

Over the course of time, many of these phrases have become a common part of society and culture.

Now, Dwayne Douglas Johnson is ensuring that no one will be stealing from him in the near future, securing ownership rights for 20 of these names and phrases.

According to reports from Discussing Film, these include:

Team Corporate”

“Rock Nation”

“Roody Poo”

“Candy Ass”

“Jabroni”

“If you smell what The Rock is cooking”

“The Samoan Sensation”

“The Blue Chipper”

“The People’s Champion”

“The Great One”

“Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth”

“The Rock Just Bring It”

“The People’s Elbow”

“Rock Bottom”

“Finally, The Rock has come back”

“It doesn’t matter what…”

“Rockpocalypse”

“Project Rock”

“The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment.”

Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s filmography boasts a diverse range of roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor. One of his breakout roles came in 2001 with The Mummy Returns, where he portrayed the iconic character, The Scorpion King. This performance paved the way for his own spinoff film, The Scorpion King (2002), solidifying his status as a leading action star. Following this success, Johnson continued to impress audiences with roles in films such as Fast Five (2011), Pain & Gain (2013), and San Andreas (2015), demonstrating his ability to command the screen in high-octane thrillers.

However, Johnson’s talent extends beyond action-packed blockbusters. He has also showcased his comedic chops in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), where he starred alongside his friend Kevin Hart. These roles allowed Johnson to display his comedic timing and endearing charm, further cementing his status as a bankable leading man. In addition to his work on the big screen, Johnson has also found success in television, producing and starring in the hit HBO series Ballers (2015-2019), where he played a retired NFL player turned financial manager.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson returned to the WWE and is expected to have another major match at WrestleMania XL, which will take place on April 6 and April 7.

In addition, The Rock will be working with Disney yet again on two new films. He is confirmed to return and play the role of Maui in both Moana 2, which is set to be released this November, and then will play the live-action version of the character for a film that will be released the following summer. At this time, no other updates have been shared on what might be next for Dwayne Johnson once he completes these projects.

