Military Veteran Refused Entry to Disney Park

A military veteran spoke out on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday after Disneyland Resort allegedly denied entry to their task-trained service dog. The family was forced to separate so one parent could stay with the animal while the other took their child to Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

Per ADA requirements, Disneyland Resort welcomes task-trained service animals like dogs and miniature ponies. Guests can ride certain attractions with their service dogs, while other attractions provide safe holding areas. Multiple service animal relief areas exist throughout Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

“Trained service animals are welcome in most locations throughout the Disneyland Resort,” the Southern California Disney Resort writes. “Guests who use service animals must retain control of their animals at all times and should keep them on a leash or harness while visiting.”

“We value all our Guests with disabilities, and we welcome service animals at most locations throughout our theme parks, Downtown Disney District and Disneyland Resort hotels,” they continue. “At the Disneyland Resort, a service animal is defined as any dog or miniature horse trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability.”

However, on Tuesday, X user @ScanningPlaces alleged that Disney security cast members violated Disneyland Resort’s service animal policy by denying entry to a combat veteran’s seizure alert and sight-assistance dog.

“At @Disneyland w my combat vet family now, DENIED ENTRY!! W a seizure/hazard/sight trained dog, who stays in the ICU all the time. ARE YOU KIDDING ME DISNEYLAND? This trip was already rescheduled bc their little brother passed and now YOUVE SEPARATED OUR FAMILY ALL DAY! Shame!”

The guest captured some of their family’s interaction with Disneyland Resort security on video:

Oh wow, my son got a video! Here it is! Combat vet trained legitimate service dog denied entry to @Disneyland during child’s birthday trip, I’m sitting in RV separated from family now posting this. @Disneyland @DisneyPlus @ACLU @ACLU_CalAction @ACLU_SoCal @CNN @NewsNationTV

The Disney cast member claimed the dog displayed behavior that could distract working security dogs or other service dogs at Disneyland Resort. She also claimed that an online policy stated that service animals must always remain in working mode while on Disney property, but this isn’t exactly true. Handlers have even gone viral for giving their canine companions “breaks” during Disney character meet & greets.

“You guys are openly judging people and really violating federal law,” the guest replied. “Service dogs can also show personality and it doesn’t change the law.”

The guest added that the Disney cast member also claimed the service dog was “whining,” which could distract other working animals. However, they argued that the noise was a trained behavior the dog used to alert her handler that a seizure was imminent.

Thank you I am beside myself about it. They said it was because she was “whining” (she was preseizure alerting) we were still by the bus drop off! Hubs sat down, she laid at his feet, they approached & said she had to go! Now I’m outside w her while my family is in the park :((((

“So disappointed in @Disneyland,” the Disney Park guest concluded. “So close yet so far. So many memories should have been made today 🙁 That was rogue, awful treatment of our family. Tears have been shed (story up in this thread) @DeptVetAffairs @VeteransENG_CA @DisabilityCA @IDA_CRPD_Forum @johnpringdns @Disney.”

Disneyland Resort hadn’t responded publicly to the guest’s allegation at publication.

