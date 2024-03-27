Disney Admits It May (Finally) Bring Back Park Staple After 5 Years

Multiple pre-COVID features remain missing from Disney’s theme parks, but it sounds like one may soon make a grand return.

In the years since Disney World, Disneyland, and other parks have reopened, several axed elements have gradually been reintroduced to park life. That includes the likes of non-distanced character meet and greets, Park Hopping, and Annual Passes (albeit in a new-and-definitely-not-improved form).

As of June 2021, this list also included runDisney events. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World once again host regular races, with the latter drawing particularly big crowds thanks to the likes of its Marathon Weekend, Disney Princess 5K, and Disney Wine & Dine races.

However, one resort still lacks runDisney events. Prior to COVID, parkgoers could also participate in 5Ks, 10Ks, and even marathons at Disneyland Paris. The most recently scheduled race was scheduled for September 2020 but was subsequently delayed to September 2021, only to then drop off the calendar completely.

Nearly four years later, it seems like Disney is considering restoring runDisney to Disneyland Paris – at least in some shape or form.

According to DLP Report, the resort recently distributed email surveys to Disneyland Passholders asking if they would be interested in Passholder-only runDisney events.

A recent Disneyland Pass survey is mentioning the idea of a holders-only Disney Run event.

Run Disney has not returned to Disneyland Paris after the pandemic. The last event was in 2019.

Run Disney has not returned to Disneyland Paris after the pandemic. The last event was in 2019. pic.twitter.com/gfPZnnqfwD — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 26, 2024

Previously, tickets to runDisney events were accessible to all Disneyland Paris guests. Making the event Passholder-only would mark a significant change.

However, considering the number of guests who’ve recently complained about the lack of perks available to Passholders at the resort, this could very well be a tactical move to endear Disneyland Pass to more parkgoers.

For now, nothing is set in stone. It’s also worth noting that these surveys are common across Disney property and often amount to nothing. In the past few years, we’ve seen guests asked for their opinions on a name change for Disney Hollywood Studios and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser being repurposed as a daytime experience – both of which have amounted to nothing (so far).

Have you ever attended a runDisney event? Let us know in the comments!