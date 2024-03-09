Disney World Sends Mass Email Signaling Removal of Divisive In-Park Option

According to a new in-app Walt Disney World survey, the theme park is heavily considering removing the virtual queue from TRON Lightcycle / Run. Here’s what we know.

TRON Lightcycle / Run Could See Removal of Entire Virtual Queue System

Walt Disney World recently emailed guests to gather insights on their queue preferences for the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction at Magic Kingdom. The survey asks, “Which of the following statements best describes your preference for riding an attraction such as TRON Lightcycle / Run?” Guests are provided with response options, including expressing a preference for the virtual queue system, favoring the traditional standby queue system, or indicating disinterest in riding at such an attraction altogether.

Since its grand opening nearly a year ago, the roller-coaster has exclusively utilized a virtual queue or offered individual Lightning Lane access without standby queue availability. To secure a spot in the virtual queue, guests can attempt to join via the My Disney Experience app at either 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. While guests do not need to be physically present in the park for the 7 a.m. queue, they must be in Magic Kingdom for the 1 p.m. queue.

Additionally, guests are limited to joining the virtual queue once per day, and boarding groups are subject to availability and not guaranteed. Upon receiving notification via the app that their boarding group is called, guests have a limited time to proceed to board the attraction.

Individual Lightning Lane prices for TRON vary depending on the day, with recent pricing hovering around $20. Visitors may encounter several obstacles when navigating the virtual queue system for attractions at Disney World. Firstly, the availability of boarding groups is limited and not guaranteed, presenting challenges for guests, especially during peak hours. Technical hurdles also arise with the My Disney Experience app, essential for virtual queue management; guests may need help accessing the queue promptly.

Additionally, time constraints demand swift action from guests to secure a place in the virtual queue, with strict opening times at 7 a.m. or 1 p.m., followed by a narrow window to board the attraction once their group is called. Park hopping further complicates matters, as joining the 1 p.m. virtual queue requires a physical presence in Magic Kingdom, potentially inconveniencing guests from other Disney locations.

Moreover, guests are limited to one virtual queue attempt daily, diminishing their chances of experiencing the attraction if unsuccessful. The dynamic nature of virtual queue availability and group assignments adds uncertainty and potential disappointment if guests cannot ride the attraction during their visit. Lastly, while virtual queue access is complimentary, guests can purchase individual Lightning Lane access, incurring additional expenses that may only be feasible for some visitors.

TRON Lightcycle Run, situated in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom within Disney World, offers guests an exhilarating roller coaster experience inspired by the popular Disney movie TRON: Legacy. This high-speed coaster boasts a track length exceeding 3,000 feet and provides riders with an immersive journey lasting under two minutes.

Recognized as one of the fastest coasters within a Disney theme park, TRON delivers thrills as riders soar through futuristic landscapes astride individual lightcycles. To embark on this adventure, guests must meet the height requirement of at least 48 inches.

While the ride vehicles operate smoothly throughout the course, passengers may experience a noticeable jerk upon departure from the platform. Despite featuring varying elevations, TRON Lightcycle Run minimizes the sensation of stomach drops typically associated with roller coasters, ensuring a thrilling yet comfortable experience for riders of all ages.