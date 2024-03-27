Disney World Massive Land Project Approved Over Angry Local Protests

A controversial new Disney World project is moving forward despite the Central Florida residents having vocal misgivings about its scope and consequences.

The Walt Disney World Resort is the largest single-site employer in Florida and one of the major economic powerhouses for the state, bringing in millions of tourists and billions of tax revenue every year (despite what Governor Ron DeSantis might think). As such, it has an enormous amount of sway when it comes to development projects, and it has pushed an ambitious affordable housing plan forward to the next step of approvals.

At a community meeting in Horizon West, Orange County commissioners voted 4 to 2 to approve a Disney World plan to construct an 80-acre affordable housing tract (per Spectrum 13 News). This means that it will now go to the Florida Department of Commerce for approval, marking a major step in bringing Disney’s first attempt to construct its own affordable housing community to reality.

But not everyone in Central Florida is thrilled with the idea of Disney World planting an attainable housing project in their backyard and the company’s communication about it so far. Dozens of Horizon West residents spoke during the tense meeting, like Alex Cabrera, who said, “All the communication we have gotten from Michaels [Organization] and Disney has all been one-sided. That’s not communication, that’s just telling us what they want to do to us. What they want to burden us with. What they want put a yoke on with.”

Similarly, District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson, who voted against the project and recommended that it be further reviewed, was wary of the potential consequences of Disney World building a massive affordable housing project in the area, saying, “There are a lot of unanswered questions.”

Disney World first proposed the Horizon West project in 2022, releasing a statement offering a “viable solution to one of the nation’s greatest challenges. The development is expected to include more than 1,300 units.” It probably goes without saying that while the affordable housing project in Central Florida could potentially provide thousands of residents with much-needed resources, it would also be owned by the Walt Disney Company itself rather than the state.

Disney’s proposal goes on to say that it has “has selected The Michaels Organization, a prominent and visionary developer known for creating high-quality homes in communities across the country and here in Central Florida, to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development, offering affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels. Walt Disney World will contribute approximately 80 acres of land in southwest Orange County, Florida, for the development, located west of State Road 429 and just a couple of miles from Flamingo Crossings Town Center.”

Disney World’s previously cozy relationship with the Florida state government has previously allowed it unusual authority over the Orlando area. The former Reedy Creek Improvement District (now replaced by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and the subject of numerous lawsuits currently being settled) allowed the company to essentially run an entire tax district as a corporate fief, so it is no surprise that the Mouse would further attempt to push into building its own attainable housing community.

This is also similar to the situtation the Walt Disney Company faces on the opposite coast, where its Disneyland Forward project to annex public streets and land is facing opposition from local residents who don’t exactly like the idea.

However, at least for now, the Disney World affordable housing project is going forward for approval in Tallahassee. The company released a statement reading, “We are responding to Orange County leadership’s call to bring more positive change to our community and have a plan that will make a meaningful impact. We are pleased with tonight’s vote and look forward to continuing our efforts to bring affordable housing to Central Florida.”

The full Disney proposal can be read here:

