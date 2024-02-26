Timothée Chalamet Defies Hollywood Legend, Teases Superhero Debut

Ahead of his return to Arrakis in director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two (2024), Timothée Chalamet recently opened up about the surprising tips Academy Award-winner Leonardo Dicaprio gave him about acting and why he might defy said advice if the perfect script ever comes along.

It’s no secret that the comic book movie genre has taken somewhat of a stumble in recent years, with Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, DC Studios’ Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and Sony Pictures’ Madame Web (2024) being particularly noteworthy offenders.

Still, you can’t deny that there’s a large market for superhero flicks. And even the most begrudging of MCU and DCU naysayers would be remiss in saying that the genre doesn’t have anything good to offer. Take Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, for instance, which earned numerous accolades, and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which remains the second highest-grossing movie of all time.

Although 2023 was generally unkind to the genre, comic book films will seemingly always have a fan in Timothée Chalamet, as the actor recently opened up about a particular superhero film that made him want to become an actor, to begin with.

Speaking with The New York Times, Chalamet reflected on some advice Leonardo Dicaprio once imparted to him: “No superhero movies, no hard drugs.” The Wonka (2023) star said of these tips, “I thought was very good. I follow them both!”

But even though he seems to agree with Dicaprio’s tidbits of wisdom, Chalamet went on to explain that he’s not entirely against the idea of joining a comic book movie down the line. In the same interview, Chalamet revealed that The Dark Knight (2008) actually inspired him to pursue acting and that “If the script was great, if the director was great,” he’d consider starring in a superhero film.

It’s worth noting that Chalamet hasn’t publicly signed onto a superhero project just yet, but rumor has it that DC and Warner Bros. are eyeing him to star opposite the Caped Crusader in the upcoming movie The Brave and the Bold (TBA), which will allegedly explore the father-son dynamics of Batman and Robin.

If reports of Chalamet joining James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU end up being true, he’ll likely play Dick Grayson (AKA Robin). Hopeful fans should, however, take this speculation with a grain of salt, as Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider debunked these rumors back in September.

While not entirely out of the cards, it seems like Timothée Chalamet is a long way away from making his superhero debut. And with the future of comic book movies looking bleak at the moment, it seems increasingly likely that the actor will follow Leonardo Dicaprio’s advice after all.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on February 25, 2024.

