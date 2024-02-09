‘Mutant Mayhem’ Sequel Explained as First Trailer Arrives

The first trailer for the upcoming Mutant Mayhem sequel just climbed out of the sewers.

This year, sewer covers will be popping open almost everywhere as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, which celebrates its 40th anniversary, is going all in with new video games, comic books, merchandise, television shows, and lots more.

Recently, IDW Publishing, which has been churning out TMNT comics since 2011, renewed its deal with Paramount. Meanwhile, the hugely popular TMNT: The Last Ronin comics continue entertaining fans who prefer their half-shell heroes a bit darker.

As for the more family-friendly side of the franchise, it has already been confirmed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) is the first installment in a brand-new shared universe, with a sequel and a television series to follow.

Now, we finally have our first look at the series in question titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024). So, let’s blow the lid off this thing.

The First Mutant Mayhem Sequel

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the second installment in the Mutant Mayhem shared universe and will bridge the gap between the first film and the upcoming sequel.

It’s also the sixth television series in the TMNT franchise, following the 1987 cartoon, the live-action series Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997), the 2003 animated series, the 2012 3D animated series, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2018 — 2020).

Keeping in line with the zany animation style of Mutant Mayhem but this time opting for the 2D format, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follows the 2023 movie to find the titular half-shell heroes battling enemies old and new on the streets of New York City, having officially come “out of the shadows.”

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Check out the first teaser trailer below, per Nicktoons YouTube:

Who’s in it?

If you haven’t already guessed from the voices in the teaser, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sees the return of Mutant Mayhem actors Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), and Brady Noon (Raphael).

April O’Neil and Splinter appear briefly in the teaser, however, it’s unknown whether Ayo Edebiri and Jackie Chan have reprised their roles. It’s also unknown whether the likes of mutant villains Seth Rogen (Bebop) and John Cena (Rocksteady) have returned.

What’s it about?

While there’s a theatrical 3D follow-up in the works, the 2D animated series is a Mutant Mayhem sequel in its own right, picking up where the film ends to find the Ninja Turtles now operating openly among humans to fight crime and protect the city.

Per Nicktoons YouTube, here’s the official synopsis:

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have climbed out of the sewers and onto the streets in this brand new series. This time, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and new villains lurking in the shadows of New York City.

The end of Mutant Mayhem sees the four Turtles enrol at high school (a first for the franchise) while the not-so-villainous mutants Bebop (Seth Rogen), Rocksteady (John Cena), Genghis Frog (Hannibal Buress), Leatherhead (Rose Byrne), Ray Fillet (Post Malone), Wingnut (Natasia Demetriou), and Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd) move into the sewer lair with Splinter (also a first).

Whether or not the series will continue with these storylines remains to be seen.

When is it available to stream?

There’s no release date for the series, however, the synopsis states that it will be “streaming this summer.”

Where can I watch it?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be available on Paramount+.

Mutant Mayhem Sequel

With two seasons planned, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will offer fans plenty of slices of action while they wait for the theatrical Mutant Mayhem sequel.

There’s no release date yet, but the film is currently in production, with Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe back at the helm. Rowe has talked about the sequel numerous times in recent months, placing a lot of emphasis on the film’s main villain.

As teased during the first film’s mid-credits scene, Mutant Mayhem 2 will feature the Turtles’ iconic nemesis, The Shredder, whom Rowe has compared with The Joker (Heath Ledger) from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008).

All the actors from the first film are expected to reprise their roles.

Where can I watch Mutant Mayhem?

Mutant Mayhem is available to watch on Paramount+. Check out the trailer below:

Per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

There’s no release date for the Mutant Mayhem sequel.

