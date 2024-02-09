Report: ‘Stranger Things’ Hires Psychologist for Shunned Actor

Production of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is well underway, and a recent report claims that the Netflix original series has brought an unexpected team member on set.

Stranger Things season five is said to be stacked with beloved cast members including Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclar). Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) is also returning to The Duffer Brothers universe, but his recent comments on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine have allegedly crafted a tense energy on set.

After the October 7 Hamas attack, Schnapp posted a passionate message on Instagram: “As a Jewish American, I am afraid. Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves. I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence.”

Stranger Things fans immediately criticized Schnapp for not acknowledging Israel’s subsequent attacks on civilians in Gaza. He eventually deleted the post. Later, social media users uncovered evidence of Schnapp allegedly liking a video that mocked Palestinian suffering. He also appeared in a video holding red stickers reading “Zionism is Sexy.”

In January, Schnapp posted an apology and claimed his statements were “misconstrued.” The full video is available on TikTok.

“I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel,” the 19-year-old actor said. “I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict. I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian backgrounds, and I think those are very important conversations to have, and I’ve learned a lot. One of the takeaways I’ve had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families, and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine — so many of those people being women and children, and it’s horrible to see.”

This week, notorious celebrity gossip leaker DeuxMoi shared an anonymous message that alluded to the Stranger Things cast and crew shunning Schnapp on set.

“The cast of a streaming show filming their final season have strict instructions not to interact with a specific cast member and not to post any personal photographs with him,” it read. “This has led to a breakdown on set that required an on-set psychologist to be hired for the actor.”

As is standard with celebrity blind items, the message doesn’t directly mention Stranger Things. But the hints pointed social media sleuths to Schnapp.

“Finally Zionists are facing consequences,” @thatsallpoppins wrote.

“I’m so happy for him,” @noraismanic quipped. “I hope it gets worse for him.”

Once again, it’s impossible to discern the validity of a celebrity blind item like this one. Inside the Magic doesn’t claim to possess insider knowledge about Stranger Things season five or Schnapp’s relationships with castmates.

