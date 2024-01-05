Walt Disney Hid Two Bodies, Infamous Celebrity Insider Claims

An infamous celebrity gossip blogger identified Walt Disney as the subject of a disturbing “blind item” he posted in June.

Alongside Instagrammer DeuxMoi, the self-identified entertainment lawyer behind Crazy Days and Nights is perhaps the most influential celebrity gossip blogger of the last 15 years. The anonymous “Enty” has spent years telling the dark truth about Hollywood–well, some of it is true.

According to Vanity Fair, Crazy Days and Nights has accurately predicted celebrity break-ups and other PR nightmares. Other “blind item” websites and columns give vague descriptions of subjects, i.e., “A-Lister who recently dropped a Billboard album.” But, if he believes they’re true, Enty reveals them.

Without the protection of anonymous “blinds,” how does Crazy Days and Nights avoid lawsuits? A PR expert told VF that most of the time, celebrities and brands stay quiet so as not to draw more negative attention to their names: “Sometimes it’s safer not to say anything than it is to comment. Sometimes it may be true, but obviously you don’t want it to come out.”

According to an entertainment lawyer, there’s such a murky line between the First Amendment right to free speech and defamation that courts rarely rule in the plaintiff’s favor.

“People say, ‘Walter, what’s the likelihood of me winning,’ and I’ll say, ‘Not very good. In fact you’ll probably lose,’” entertainment lawyer Walter Mosley told VF. “The question is, ‘Why should I take that chance? If I have money to burn, sure, but maybe I’ll go buy a new Porsche.’ At the end of the day, it’s still a blind item.”

*(Editor’s Note: Blind items are overwhelmingly written for entertainment purposes only. A blind alone should not be taken as an allegation or truth about a person or brand.)

The lengthy and unsettling allegations were posted in October 2023, but it wasn’t until the blog’s annual “reveal” event on January 1 that they identified Walt Disney as the post’s subject.

Referring to Disney as a “Dead A-Lister” “known for being sweet and kind and family friendly,” Enty claimed the man behind Mickey Mouse had a dark side. Though Disney claimed he rarely drank, the blind item accuses the animator of getting violently drunk at frequent extravagant parties.

Even worse, the blind item accuses Disney and his cohorts of hiding the bodies of two women who died under suspicious circumstances in a construction site that later became Golden Oak Ranch, an 890-acre movie ranch near Los Angeles. Walt Disney Productions first leased the property in the early 1950s before buying it in 1959.

“No one is alive any longer who can tell you whether the two women died of an accident or drank too much and died or if they were killed,” Enty wrote. “But both women had spent time with the head guy. The two women died about six months apart.”

Where did this information come from? Well, Enty claims that the bones were discovered and shown to a Walt Disney Company executive during construction on the Ranch years later: “The workers were paid to keep quiet and the new head of the company decided to use his power and influence to have them disposed of with no questions asked.”

Again, there’s no way to confirm Enty’s blind item. Inside the Magic does not claim to have any further information about the validity of these allegations against Walt Disney.

