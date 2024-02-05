Men Caught Stealing Over a Dozen Purses Arrested at Six Flags

Home » Theme Parks » Six Flags

A man in a teal sweater from police cam footage, a pile of purses on a white car, a man in all black caught on police footage

Credit: American Canyon Police Department

On Saturday, February 3, two suspects were apprehended near the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park after stealing over a dozen handbags.

The Joker coaster Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Credit: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Visiting a theme park is supposed to be a carefree time. Whether you’re enjoying a roller coaster at Coney Island, taking in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, or engaging in family fun at SeaWorld San Diego, every guest should be experiencing as much joy as possible.

However, a recent trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom took on a very different meaning for two men who were caught and arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise at the beloved theme park.

Men Arrested at Six Flags Theme Park After Stealing an “Entire Wall” of Purses

A massive pile of purses on a white BMW
Credit: American Canyon Police Department

This past Saturday, February 3, two men were arrested near Six Flags Discovery Kingdom after stealing well over a dozen purses from a Kate Spade in the Napa Factory Outlets. Napa Valley Police were alerted when an employee called them, claiming the men stole an “entire wall” of purses. Given the average price of the bags, the men likely took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

According to police, the suspects, later identified as 30-year-old Raymond Albert Rodriguez and 23-year-old Jaden James Smith, fled down the highway in a white BMW with temporary license plates. The vehicle was located by an American Canyon Police Department sergeant as they sped down Highway 29.

The suspects who stole purses and were arrested at Six Flags
Credit: American Canyon Police Department

According to police, they utilized stopsticks to end the pursuit. The driver caused a pursuit when they fled on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle was later located in the parking lot of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Both suspects face charges related to the theft and pursuit. They were arrested and booked at the Napa County Detention Center.

Do you have any stories related to a theme park theft? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below.

