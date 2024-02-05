Men Caught Stealing Over a Dozen Purses Arrested at Six Flags

On Saturday, February 3, two suspects were apprehended near the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom theme park after stealing over a dozen handbags.

Visiting a theme park is supposed to be a carefree time. Whether you’re enjoying a roller coaster at Coney Island, taking in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, or engaging in family fun at SeaWorld San Diego, every guest should be experiencing as much joy as possible.

However, a recent trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom took on a very different meaning for two men who were caught and arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise at the beloved theme park.

Men Arrested at Six Flags Theme Park After Stealing an “Entire Wall” of Purses

This past Saturday, February 3, two men were arrested near Six Flags Discovery Kingdom after stealing well over a dozen purses from a Kate Spade in the Napa Factory Outlets. Napa Valley Police were alerted when an employee called them, claiming the men stole an “entire wall” of purses. Given the average price of the bags, the men likely took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

According to police, the suspects, later identified as 30-year-old Raymond Albert Rodriguez and 23-year-old Jaden James Smith, fled down the highway in a white BMW with temporary license plates. The vehicle was located by an American Canyon Police Department sergeant as they sped down Highway 29.

According to police, they utilized stopsticks to end the pursuit. The driver caused a pursuit when they fled on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle was later located in the parking lot of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Both suspects face charges related to the theft and pursuit. They were arrested and booked at the Napa County Detention Center.

