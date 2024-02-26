Report: LA Gangs Threaten Disneyland, Upset With Company

A wild report indicates that Los Angeles Gangs are not happy with Disneyland Resort and its latest decision.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” it should come as no surprise that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure welcome in millions of guests each year who are hoping to “experience the Disney magic.” The original design by Walt Disney himself, Disneyland Resort is home to iconic attractions like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and Indiana Jones Adventure.

However, a wild report has surfaced from a source with nearly 100,000 followers that has some fans raising their eyebrows. The whole ordeal allegedly began after Disney began selling a red bandana-printed hoodie with Sebastian, the beloved crab from The Little Mermaid (1989), on it. Then, a social media report came forward alleging that LA Gangs weren’t happy with that decision.

“LA Gangstas have reportedly told Disneyland they have 7 days to leave California or ELSE after Disney was caught selling Red bandana hoodies with crabs on them,” @poetikflakko reported.

The two major gangs in Los Angeles are the Bloods and Crips.

As expected, the post set off a wildfire of reactions from fans, with hundreds of comments and nearly 14,000 likes on Instagram. While there is a chance that the post is just satire, the source has been the first to report on numerous other incidents that went viral.

No other information has been given on the alleged threat at this time.

Did you know that there are Disneyland Gangs?

Over the years, there have been reports and rumors of various “gangs” or social groups forming within the park. These groups are not typical gangs like those mentioned above but rather informal associations of enthusiasts who share common interests related to the park.

One of the most well-known groups is the “Main Street Elite,” which reportedly consists of Disneyland enthusiasts who dress in vintage clothing reminiscent of the early 20th century. They often gather on Main Street, USA, to socialize, take photos, and enjoy the nostalgic ambiance of the park. The Main Street Elite is not officially recognized by Disney and operates independently of the park’s management.

Another group that has gained some attention is the “Club 33” members. Club 33 is an exclusive, members-only club located within Disneyland, known for its luxurious amenities and high membership fees. Some Club 33 members have formed social circles and organize events or gatherings within the park.

Additionally, there have been reports of “social clubs” or fan clubs dedicated to specific Disney characters, attractions, or themes. These clubs often create custom merchandise, participate in themed events, and engage in friendly competition with other groups.

What’s the latest from Disneyland?

At Disneyland, visitors can enjoy classic attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion (currently closed), as well as newer additions such as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, featuring rides like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Over at Disney California Adventure, highlights include Cars Land, home to Radiator Springs Racers and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, as well as thrilling experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! and The Incredicoaster.

Currently, there are numerous ongoing closures and planned maintenance projects to be aware of if you’re visiting Disneyland Resort.

First, the Astro Orbiter and Haunted Mansion are both closed for refurbishment at Disneyland Park. Over at Disney California Adventure, Grizzly River Run remains closed for planned maintenance. In addition, Radiator Springs Racers will be closed until March 2, 2024. After that, The Incredicoaster will shut down beginning Monday, March 4 through Thursday, March 14.

