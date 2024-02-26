“Red Flag” Father Calls Daughter’s Disney World Meltdown “Karma”

If there’s one thing you can be certain about when planning a Walt Disney World or Disneyland vacation, it’s that it’s going to be expensive. As cost continues to rise, especially in regards to travel, there have been more complaints about the rising cost of Disney tickets, hotels, and purchases made inside the parks.

Despite that, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are still the premier vacation destinations in the United States and see thousands of people each day. There’s something about Disney that almost makes it feel like a must-do vacation at least once in your life. For those with young children, especially daughters, another such experience is the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park at Disneyland, California.

Young guests can magically transform into a princess or a knight during a makeover at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which includes the following, according the the website:

Royal Braid: Adorned with accessories

Enchanted: Classic bun

Fantasy: Curly hairpiece and flower halo

Pixie Magic: Ponytail accessory and flower halo

Next, with a wave of a wand, we’ll add makeup, nail polish and other accessories. Plus, the Knight Package is available, which offers a cool look made with styling gel and confetti.

A makeover at the Boutique depends on the package, and can cost anywhere for $99.95 up to $450.00. Clearly, it’s not a cheap experience, and certainly isn’t for the faint of heart parent. However, the experience is often also recommended as a unique and almost mandatory experience for little girls. Unfortunately, not every child enjoys the full experience, which is exactly what happened to a recent young guest and her family.

In a video recently shared to TikTok by @daveandjanie, the family is visiting the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World. The caption of the video states, “No one warns about all the melts downs at disney world. i waited so long to take this little princess to the bibbity bobbity boutique and this in [sic] how it went.” The video shows their daughter crying on the floor, wearing a pink princess dress, with her mom next to her.

In the background, their son jokes that it’s a “core moment,” while the dad laughs and asks, “is this what you dreamed of? She just spent $225 on a dress that she wanted and then eight seconds later…you know what this is? This is karma. This is karma coming full circle. I love it. I need a drink.”

Many of the comments are full of people admonishing the father for his unhelpful jokes and videography, some asking “where’s the red flag guy??,” while others sarcastically stated “what a nice supportive husband! glad he’s being so kind and supportive.” One comment had a very strong opinion of dad’s jokes, stating, “Id slap the camera guy and then divorce him. How bout you help? Karma? You love it? We’d be boxin’ in disney world.”

However, others focused on the outrageous cost of the overall experience and how easily kids can flip due to overstimulation. “This is why we brought our own dress. The ones at Disney are cheap, all the other girls there were jealous of my daughter’s nice one,” one reply said.

“5 minutes after we left the BBB my daughter said her dress was to itchy and her hair was to tight. I wanted to cry. we laugh about it now,” said another. “Your kid is overstimulated. Disney is a lot,” one sympathized. Other comments joked that “it’s not Disney till everyone in the family cries.”

Unfortunately, despite the magic often associated with a Disney vacation, in reality it can be stressful and exhausting, even more so for children who may be overstimulated. When you factor in heat, crowds, and long days, it can make even the most excited kid or seasoned Disney adult cry. If you’re planning on taking your child to experience something like the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which is an expensive offering, just be aware that it may not go as magically or picture perfect as you planned.

Has your child ever done the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique? Did they love it or did they have a meltdown soon after? Share your experience with us in the comments below!