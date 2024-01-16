Disney World’s Expensive New Merchandise Is Shocking Fans

One of the coolest new pieces of Walt Disney World merchandise is surprisingly expensive, even for a theme park.

If guests can brave the intense heat in the summer or the occasional colder weather in the winter, then there’s hardly ever a bad time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. However, what makes a Disney World vacation that much more special are the various events and festivals that happen throughout the year. Currently, EPCOT is hosting its annual International Festival of the Arts Festival, a wildly fun celebration of cuisine, music, and physical artistry. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts started on January 12 and will last until February 19, 2024, meaning guests only have a few short weeks left to enjoy this spectacular event. Of course, if guests wish to make the festival last longer, there’s a daunting amount of merchandise waiting to be picked up in order to commemorate the event forever.

One of these new items is a water bottle that features EPCOT’s unofficial mascot, Figment. The bottle also features Figment’s signature color palette of yellow, purple, and orange and will make a great gift for fans of EPCOT and the iconic purple dragon (dinosaur?).

However, be prepared to have your wallet at the ready, as this new item is quite expensive. The bottle is priced at $55, which is a shocking number even for Disney Park merchandise. Fans were quick to notice just how expensive this bottle is, sharing the price online through posts on X (Twitter).

Wow these are cool… sike pic.twitter.com/RD8Jxvff4z — Evan Patel (@EvanPatel11) January 15, 2024

The entire post is filled with comments from guests, ranging from shock to disappointment.

“$54.99!!!!!!!! WTF?!!!!” said one user. “I love figment but those are ugly,” stated another.

This specific bottle is a Corkcircle bottle, which is pricier than your typical tumbler. A Yeti or Hydroflask model of the same size will run you between $20-$40, while a Stanley Cup will cost around $30. Of course, this bottle also has the “Disney tax” on it, as do most things inside the actual Disney theme parks.

It’s quite common for Disney theme parks to introduce exclusive, limited-time merchandisers for its various events and celebrations. Starting in 2021, the Walt Disney World Resort began celebrating its 50th anniversary, bringing in new experiences for guests visiting the Orlando, Florida resort. Disney released countless items to commemorate this special event, ranging from water bottles to t-shirts. The Walt Disney Company itself recently wrapped up its centennial celebration, with the company initially launching in 1923. During this celebration, guests could enjoy all kinds of incredible experiences across the different theme parks. Fans also tend to go crazy for attraction-based merchandise, especially if said attraction is closing forever, like Splash Mountain in 2023. Ahead of this iconic ride’s permanent closure, we saw fans go absolutely wild for every piece of Splash Mountain-themed merchandise they could find. We even saw fans bottle up water from the actual ride and sell it on eBay.

Will you be visiting EPCOT soon? What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World?