New ‘Lion King’ Completely Changes Iconic Character, Actor Admits

The massive success of the live-action remake of The Lion King (2019) all but guaranteed a follow-up, particularly when Disney is in need of a new theatrical blockbuster. However, the company decided to swerve and go for a prequel about the early days of the Pride Lands, and a key actor says that a major character is very “different.”

The Lion King live-action remake (which was more of a digital creation than “live,” but that’s a whole argument) was one of Mouse House’s most successful attempts to draw on the Disney Renaissance for continuing box office receipts, grossing over $1.6 billion for director Jon Favreau.

While the obvious choice would have been to bring back Donald Glover and Beyonce for a sequel, the company is instead making Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel exploring the early days of the titular future feline monarch and his brother Scar.

This new film will star Aaron Pierre as the voice of young Mufasa, which means that he has the unenviable task of following the great James Earl Jones in one of his most iconic voice roles (which is saying something). Pierre acknowledged that he was stepping into some pretty big shoes, telling Collider: “Well, first and foremost, I want to acknowledge that James Earl Jones is an enormous inspiration of mine. Massively. And I feel very honored to be walking into this role after him.”

He continued, though, teasing that his performance as the future father of Simba would be a changed one, saying:

“I think the key difference will be that here we’re exploring Mufasa in a different capacity. When Sir James Earl Jones portrayed him, this is Mufasa in his full capacity, in his rhythm, and I think here we’re exploring Mufasa prior to that point. What does this young lion look like before he is who we know him as, and he is discovering his rhythm, how he conducts himself, how he engages with his community and his loved ones? So, I think that’s the key thing. It’s figuring it out.”

It is fair to imagine that the younger version of Mufasa will be different from the dignified, regal one we saw in the original 1994 film, but it will have to remain to be seen whether he is depicted as having the same devil-may-care attitude as his son (or his later “Hakuna Matata” vibe).

Mufasa: The Lion King will also star Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the voice of Scar (taking over for Jeremy Irons), Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner reprising their roles as Pumbaa and Timon, and John Kani as Rafiki. The film will be directed by Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson and is currently scheduled to be released on December 20.

