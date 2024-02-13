New Disney Restriction to Remove Mickey Mouse From Park, Closure Imminent

If you are looking to meet Mickey Mouse on your next trip to Disneyland Paris, be sure to check your dates.

When guests and fans of the Disney parks think of the brand, it is tough not to associate Mickey Mouse with the theme parks. Walt created Mickey Mouse in 1928, and it is all thanks to his charismatic creation that the Walt Disney brand grew. Mickey’s association with the magic of Disney makes him a sure bet for many guests in terms of him being a character they have to meet.

At every Disney park around the world, guests have the ability to not only see Mickey in a variety of parades and stage shows, but also, meet the main man himself. At Disneyland Paris, however, the Mickey Mouse meet and greet, Meet Mickey Mouse will be shutting down as of May 27, 2024. This is meant to be a refurbishment for the location and should typically last around a week, however, a reopening date has not yet been confirmed.

In the past, when other character experiences had to close for refurbishment such as the Princess Pavilion, guests were still able to see the characters that were available inside of the meet and greet area, outside. It is not confirmed that this will be the case for Mickey Mouse at this point, but it does seem likely that he will be visible in other areas of the park during the downtime.

Disneyland Paris reporter DLP Report (@DLPReport) shared a few other refurbishments that would be taking place this May, including a short closure for Hyperspace Mountain, as well as Parachute Drop.

– Meet Mickey: from May 27 (usually a week). pic.twitter.com/nqYRGiK7Kn — DLP Report (@DLPReport) February 12, 2024

Since the refurbishment calendar does not extend past May we are not able to see when Meet Mickey Mouse will return, as its closure begins just as the month ends.

That being said, there is a lot going on at Disneyland Paris at the moment. One of the more exciting news updates comes from The Disneyland Hotel, which just reopened. Now, the stunning hotel has suites tailored to Frozen, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and more. The flagship hotel, which has rooms selling in the thousands per night, has been so popular that regular guests are not yet allowed to just walk in and check out the hotel for themselves.

If you are a visitor without a room key, you will have to wait in a barricaded line as there are strict capacity limits for non-guests of the hotel at the moment. Those restrictions will likely ease up overtime, but for now, will be another line that guests must wait in when visiting the parks.

Pirates of the Caribbean has also just been added to Premier Access for guests looking to skip the line. The Disney Electrical Sky parade is now showing for guests in the evening before Disney Dreams on Sleeping Beauty Castle as well, sharing Disney’s incredible drone technology with guests.

Over at Walt Disney Studios park, things are under construction! Soon, Studio 1 will be shutting down for a whopping year-long refurbishment (beginning April 2024) which will essentially shut down the entrance to the theme park. There will of course, be an alternate route for guests to use to enter and exit the park, but all of the dining and shopping offerings in Studio 1 will be closed.

Additionally, we are still awaiting more news regarding the new Frozen-land set to bring Arendelle to life. It has been under construction for quite some time, and while we know it is being worked on, there have not been any further updates as of late.

Would you be sad if you couldn’t meet Mickey Mouse on your Disney vacation?