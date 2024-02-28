Report: Marvel Legend to Replace Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’

It is being reported that Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. will be taking over Johnny Depp’s role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a swashbuckling adventure film series that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and now, Disney is looking to carry out the momentum that still remains strong within the franchise.

The franchise, inspired by the Disneyland theme park ride of the same name, consists of five movies released between 2003 and 2017. The films have collectively achieved tremendous box office success, grossing over $4.5 billion globally, becoming one of the most successful series that Disney has ever created.

The main protagonist of the series is, of course, Captain Jack Sparrow, portrayed by Johnny Depp, whose eccentric personality and witty charm have made him an iconic character in cinematic history. Alongside Depp, the cast includes Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa, and Javier Bardem as Captain Armando Salazar, among others.

Jack Sparrow’s role in the franchise is central to its success, with Depp’s charismatic performance earning widespread acclaim. His portrayal of the eccentric pirate has garnered numerous accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the first film, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Additionally, the franchise has received recognition for its visual effects, makeup, and musical score, with several nominations and wins at prestigious award ceremonies such as the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Saturn Awards.

While the franchise is certainly successful as a whole, it is Johnny Depp that has been the Gorilla Glue holding it all together. This is why is was shocking to fans when it became public that Disney was getting rid of Depp. During the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial that surrounded the subject of domestic violence and defamation with the ex-couple’s now-concluded marriage, Disney made the choice to escape any negative publicity by disassociating themselves with Depp. Or so they thought.

Instead of standing by Johnny Depp after he poured years of work into The Walt Disney Company, Disney left Depp to walk the plank before any verdict was made. Instead of escaping the negative view that they assumed would come with Depp, fans rioted, boycotting the company and any future films. To make matters worse for Disney, Depp was proven to be not guilty, and while on the stand, he vowed to never return to the franchise after what Disney had done, not even for $300 million.

As of late, there have been rumors that Depp would return for $301 million, but according to PEOPLE, that is false news. Depp’s “rep simply called the report “false” after stories claimed that “Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp” with the $301 million USD payday. The source added, “They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another ‘Pirates’ film or two.”

A former Disney executive also told PEOPLE they “absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board,” and that “there is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.” The exec continued, “With Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.”

We know that Disney is certainly looking to reboot the franchise, as they initially looked to Margot Robbie to lead a female-centric Pirates of the Caribbean, where she would essentially take over as Jack Sparrow; however, the Barbie star will no longer a part of that project. The most recent rumors suggest that a new cast mate will be added to the sixth film, as Ayo Edebiri is being eyed to star as a character named Anne.

Craig Mazin is said to be writing the script for the next movie, and Craig himself stated that Disney was a fan of the direction of his script, but details as to what the plot will hold are still unclear.

Now, entertainment website Fandomwire is predicting that Marvel’s legend Robert Downey Jr. (known for playing Iron Man in a series of the superhero’s own films, as well as the Avengers franchise) is the only option to replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The theory states that “Jack Sparrow’s character arc throughout the films follows his descent into alcoholism. Initially depicted as a cunning and charismatic protagonist, the character continues to spiral into a state of ineffectiveness, diminished likability, and perpetual drunkenness throughout the subsequent movies.”

The publication continued, “Depp has had his struggles with addictions, and that could be the reason he was able to capture the essence of the character. However, the uncertainties surrounding his return have raised a question about which other actor could do justice to Sparrow’s complex portrayal.”

Then, the theory states that it would make sense for Robert Downey Jr. to enter the film, as he too is connected to Depp with this invisible string of alcohol abuse. “The Oppenheimer star’s personal journey gives him an insight into the complexities of addiction, making him the ideal candidate to inherit the mantle of Jack Sparrow.”

At the moment, this is just a theory, but it is one that is picking up steam and being reported on multiple websites and accounts. Robert Downey Jr. is certainly beloved by the Disney community so he may not be an awful pick, however, based on the hundreds of thousands of fans who signed a petition to bring Depp back to the franchise, any actor will likely be a hard sell.

One thing we do know is that Kaya Scodelario, who portrayed the role of Carina Barbossa in Dead Men Tell No Tales, has shared that she’s contractually obligated to appear in one more film, and Orlando Bloom has also shared an interest in returning.

Would you like to see Robert Downey Jr. take over as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?