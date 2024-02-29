Marvel Star Thinks Disney+ Ruined the MCU

According to one of the main Avengers, The move to Disney+ and streaming has caused more harm than good to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Related: Marvel Star Quits Series, Speaks Out on the Future of MCU

Since its introduction in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated movie theaters, introducing audiences worldwide to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Captain America (Chris Evans), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and so many more.

However, with the large number of releases in theaters and on Disney+, it feels like it has gotten to be too much. Fans now have to watch multiple films and an entire season of television so that they’ll have a better understanding of what’s happening. And one of the main actors in the MCU thinks it may be time to step back.

Mark Ruffalo Thinks Streaming Has Hurt Marvel

In a recent interview with GQ, Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo opened up about his time as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in the MCU, including the desire for a solo project and the potential of aging out of the role. On top of this, the Poor Things (2023) actor spoke about how there is too much Marvel content and nothing feels special anymore.

“I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique. These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know.”

He’s Not Wrong

Related: Marvel Director Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Save the MCU

It’s plain to see that there may just be too much of the MCU around right now. For the past five years, the franchise has been omnipresent in pop culture, so much so that people are getting tired of it. 2022 and 2023 both saw the release of three movies and three shows. 2021 was even worse, with four movies coming out in theaters and five shows on Disney+. It’s clear audiences need a break.

This doesn’t mean that they have to eliminate every production, but it’s good that the only film this year is Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). On top of that, it already looks like they’re moving toward more separate programs with a “ground-level” team on the television front (like Daredevil and Echo) and more extravagant projects on the big screen. Hopefully, this will help alleviate superhero fatigue.

Do you think Marvel should focus less on television? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!