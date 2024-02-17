Another Surprise ‘Mandalorian’ Project Coming, Report Says

A recent report suggests that we’ll be getting more than just a Mandalorian movie in the future.

According to Insider Gaming sources, Respawn Entertainment is currently in the early stages of developing a first-person Star Wars Mandalorian game.

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Update Casts Doubt on Disney+ Return

Sources claim that the game will allow players to take control of an unknown Mandalorian bounty hunter during the reign of the Galactic Empire. They’ll then be expected to capture various bounties.

First reported by VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, the new Mandalorian project was originally being led by Respawn’s creative director Mohammad Alavi before he left the studio to pursue other projects.

It’s thought that the game will not be open-world. Instead, players will work their way through various levels taking place on planets from across the Star Wars universe. Whether these levels will involve the Mandalorian we know and love (Din Djarin) and Grogu remains to be seen.

There’s currently no release date for the as-yet-unnamed game, but the latest updates suggest that it’s still a year or two away from completion.

Related: Confirmed – Pedro Pascal Is Not ‘The Mandalorian’ Anymore (And Hasn’t Been For a While)

News of a Mandalorian game follows Lucasfilm’s recent announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu, Mando’s cinematic debut led by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It’s possible that the game’s release could be coordinated with the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu in theaters.

While a fourth season of the hit Disney+ series – which stars Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian (or at least his voice) – was originally in the works, this is currently up in the air following rumors that Lucasfilm executives used the Writer’s Strike and SAG-AFTRA Strike as an opportunity to reconsider their priorities for the franchise.

Are you excited for a potential Mandalorian game? Let us know in the comments!