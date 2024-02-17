Disney Security Drags Two Grown Men Out of Teacup

In a now-viral TikTok video, guests booed at two adult men who refused to leave their Mad Tea Party teacup at Disneyland Park. The allegedly intoxicated guests sat on the Fantasyland ride for 40 minutes as cast members and other guests begged them to leave.

Just months after another intoxicated guest climbed out of an “it’s a small world” boat, stripped naked, and swam through the ride water, these two men misbehaved on another Fantasyland attraction. Bailey (@morningsbailey on TikTok) shared a video of security cast members pulling the men out of their teacup:

According to Bailey, the men sat in their Mad Tea Party teacup for between 30 and 40 minutes after the ride ended. Frustrated guests are visibly seated in their teacups, waiting for the attraction to start.

“The ride staff asked them and they refused so then they called security and they still wouldn’t get off so more security came and after about 30-40 mins of negotiating they finally got off,” she wrote.

Some families waiting in line even booed the men, though Bailey said that Disneyland Resort management quickly shut them down. “Disneyland staff [had]… the audacity to tell people they will be asked to leave if they don’t stop booing.”

It’s unclear what happened to the men following this incident.

More on Mad Tea Party

Disneyland Park’s Fantasyland is home to the original Mad Tea Party attraction, inspired by Alice in Wonderland (1951). Since Disneyland Resort opened in 1955, Walt Disney Imagineers have conceived new versions of the iconic teacups for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

“Celebrate your unbirthday with a wild whirl through Wonderland. Madcap music fills the air as you rotate below a canopy of colorful lanterns,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Inspired by the Mad Hatter’s tea party from Walt Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland, this timeless attraction features the same resplendent colors and objects of disproportionate size. It’s an exuberant swirl-a-bration—and you’re the Guest of honor!”

