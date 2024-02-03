Jenna Ortega Approached by Marvel Director for Next Project

Jenna Ortega is Hollywood’s “It” girl at the moment, coming from humble beginnings on the Disney Channel and rising to final-girl stardom over the last few years.

Jenna Ortega shot to fame as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix and Tim Burton series Wednesday. She’s also starred in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023) as Tara Carpenter and joined Tim Burton once again for the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel. Now it seems as though she’s poised to join Disney or Marvel next with her latest project that’s set to begin filming as soon as possible.

Ortega caused a stir just a few months ago when it was announced that she was stepping away from the lucrative Scream franchise after co-star Melissa Barrera was suddenly dropped from Spotlight Pictures amid pro-Palestine sentiments. Many thought Ortega had stepped away in solidarity with her onscreen sister, but it was later revealed that she had quietly left the franchise before that due to scheduling conflicts after the Hollywood strikes ended in October.

Between prepping to film Wednesday season two overseas and wrapping filming on Beetlejuice 2, it’s no wonder why Ortega was so busy. Not only is she the star of the Netflix series that’s been a smashing success for the streamer, but she also has a starring role in Beetlejuice as Lydia’s daughter. The film, officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and expected to be released on September 6, 2024, has also reunited original cast members Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice) and Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz), so clearly Ortega has some star power featuring alongside two Hollywood greats.

According to Deadline, her next rumored project will see her star alongside Enchanted (2007) Disney princess Amy Adams in the adaptation of Klara and the Sun, directed by Taika Waititi of Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) fame. The film will be based on the bestselling novel of the same name written by Kazuo Ishiguro and tells the story of Klara (played by Jenna Ortega), a robotic “Artificial Friend” designed to provide companionship and prevent loneliness. She’s purchased by Amy Adams’ character, a mother, who gives it to her young daughter, who’s suffering from an illness. Klara works to try to save the daughter from her illness and in the process learns what it means to love and experience heartbreak.

The film will be released by 3000 Pictures and Sony and is a far cry from Ortega’s typical horror roles. Even her most recent theatrical release, Miller’s Girl, features an unsettling aspect, so it will be exciting for fans to see her portray something very different. Once the writers’ strike ended last year, 3000 Pictures decided to make Klara and the Sun a priority production, with filming expected to start as soon as Adams officially signs on.

This could just be the first step for Ortega away from her typical genre and could be the start of a return to Disney or even the start of a future Marvel career for the actress. By partnering with Amy Adams, who recently reprised her role as Giselle in the 2022 sequel Disenchanted and who is a major Hollywood star in her own right, it proves Ortega has the prowess to go to side by side with several Hollywood icons. Even working with Waititi, who’s become a somewhat controversial directorial figure among Marvel fans, could earn her a spot in a Marvel film in the future. She’s already proven to be a phenomenal actress who’s already worked with some major names in Hollywood, it’s only a matter of time before she joins some of the biggest studios in the world.

