Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Leaving Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson is leaving Hollywood for a little bit, and he recently broke the silence on his reasoning and hopes.

Johnson rose to prominence as a professional wrestler in the WWE before transitioning into a successful acting career. Now, more than a decade since his last “real” match– which was against fellow wrestler-turned-actor John Cena— Johnson is stepping back in the ring once again.

Though he has seen a fair share of backlash from WWE fans who believe his stepping away from Hollywood is taking away the chance of a lifetime for Cody Rhodes, there’s still no doubt that millions will be tuning into WrestleMania XL this April to see him back in the squared circle. Recently, he spoke out on the opportunity to come back as the “People’s Champ,” potentially for the last time.

“There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction – undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between the People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, we made magical history in the “magic city”. Thank you WWE and thank you Cody for the love and the house (dream & soulman). Roman, there’s only one head of the table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso.”

While Johnson may be out of Hollywood for a little while to take back on the responsibilities of being The Rock for the loyal WWE fanbase, it won’t be permanent. As a matter of fact, Disney just announced Moana 2, which will be released in theaters this November. Johnson is expected to return as the voice of Maui in the project and, reportedly, he is still set to play the role again in a live-action version in the future.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Renowned for his charismatic presence, Dwayne Johnson has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Johnson’s filmography includes a diverse range of roles, from action-packed blockbusters like Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and Rampage (2018) to family-friendly comedies like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) alongside Kevin Hart.

In Moana, Johnson’s portrayal of the larger-than-life character added depth and humor to the narrative, contributing to the film’s critical and commercial success.

