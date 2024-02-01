Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Cast Officially Joins ‘Star Wars’

A massive Star Wars and Percy Jackson and the Olympians crossover recently took place at Walt Disney World Resort, and from the looks of it, even the most seasoned starfighter pilots may have met their match.

Author Rick Riordan’s rebooted take on his beloved Percy Jackson series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, landed on Disney+ late last year, and so far, it’s proving to be a massive hit for the streamer — both critically and commercially. The show wrapped up its first season on Tuesday, but thankfully, it’s already been green-lit for a second season by Disney, meaning fans won’t have to wait too long to return to Camp Half-Blood.

Although there have been previous attempts to adapt the Percy Jackson franchise to the big screen, the new Disney+ series gave more creative control to Ridordan, which seems to have paid off. Starring Walker Scobell as the titular demigod, the show also sees Leah Sava Jeffries taking on the role of Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena, and Aryan Simhadri as satyr Grover Underwood as they embark on a quest to find Zeus’ (Lance Reddick) Master Bolt.

Now that Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 has concluded, the cast is reflecting on an undeniably strong season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, where an exclusive display of artifacts from the Disney+ series is currently on display at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Offering fans an exclusive look into the making of the series, the exhibit showcases costumes, props, and other memorabilia from the production, as well as a themed photo op.

Jeffries, Simhadri, and Scobell stopped by to check out the Percy Jackson showcase inside Walt Disney Presents, but the fun didn’t end there. The trio made the rounds around the entire park, stopping at Toy Story Land and, of course, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

To commemorate their visit to the galaxy far, far away, the Percy Jackson actors hopped aboard the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run attraction, which they documented in a hilarious video uploaded to Instagram Thursday. The demigods traded their armor for Jedi robes and even enjoyed a cup of blue — not green —milk. In true Annabeth fashion, Jeffries led the charge from the pilot’s seat, while Simhadri and Scobell were mostly just there to provide running commentary.

The boys also quoted Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) iconic dialogue from the final moments of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), with Scobell lamenting that he “should’ve brought [his] Anakin costume,” proving that this iconic duo are some serious fans of the galaxy far, far away.

While Jeffries, Simhadri, and Scobell aren’t exactly Padawan learners just yet, the door is certainly open for them to jump franchises to Star Wars in the future. After all, several projects are currently in the pipeline at Lucasfilm, including The Acolyte, Skeleton Crew, The Mandalorian & Grogu (TBA), and Ahsoka Season 2, and Disney has proven time and time again that they like to pull from the same pool of talent for all of their big IPs.

Seeing their enthusiasm for Star Wars at Galaxy’s Edge might just be the perfect opportunity to introduce the Percy Jackson and the Olympians crew to the galaxy far, far away, which would almost certainly be net with a warm reception from fans. Or, given the positive reaction to the series, maybe it’s time for Percy Jackson to get an official park attraction of its own.

All episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

