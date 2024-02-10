Disney Employee Tries Hook up With Guest in Front of His Kids

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently witnessed an instance of sexual harassment by a cast member. The concerned guest reached out to other Disney Parks fans for help reporting the behavior to upper management.

More than 70,000 cast members make the magic happen at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, Disney Resort hotels, water parks, and more. Most Disney Park employees are passionate about giving guests the best experience possible, but, like any job, there are always outliers.

u/Ethan-Wakefield posted on Reddit this week after an uncomfortable experience with a food and beverage cast member. The guest alleged that while they waited to order, the cashier was aggressively flirting with a guest.

“The employee operating the cart was making sexual innuendos to the person in front of me in line, obviously trying to get a hook up,” the guest wrote. “It was an eye-rolling moment for me. My kids were right next to me.”

Some inappropriate statements allegedly included: “Oh, a tap to pay? Really? You look like the kind of guy who likes to insert. Guys tell me they love inserting with me,” and “You want a big pretzel? Well maybe you can give me something big. I bet you’ve got something really big you’d like to give me.”

While it was already inappropriate for the cast member to speak this way on stage, the interaction bordered on sexual harassment. According to the witness, the man involved was married and not reciprocating.

“He wasn’t flirting back,” the guest explained. “Laughed politely then took his snacks and walked away. A woman nearby who I’m guessing was his wife, waiting with young kids, seemed unhappy.”

If you have an uncomfortable or inappropriate interaction with a Walt Disney World Resort cast member, visit Guest Services or a blue Guest Experiences kiosk throughout the theme parks. They can direct you to the right manager and, if possible, make up for the incident.

Have you ever had a strange experience at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.