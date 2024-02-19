Disney To Raise Price of Monorail Service in 2024

It’s about getting more expensive to ride Disney’s Monorail.

Just like Disneyland and Walt Disney World in America, the Tokyo Disney Resort features a Monorail that guests can use to traverse the theme parks. At Tokyo Disney, the Disney Resort Line provides guests with transportation between JR Maihama Station and major destinations within the Resort itself.

However, unlike the American Disney Monorails, this version of the Monorail comes at a cost, with the company in charge of the service announcing new price increases on the official Tokyo Disney Resort website.

Maihama Resort Line Co., Ltd. has just revealed that the Disney Resort Line monorail at the Tokyo Disney Resort will increase its fares for passengers. Along with this price hike comes the introduction of a new discount group ticket for those with a certificate showing that they have a physical disability.

The thought of guests having to pay to use the Disney Monorail may be quite strange, though this is just how things work at the Tokyo Disney Resort. Starting March 16, 2024, regular passenger fares will rise from ¥260 ($1.73) to ¥300 (USD $1.99). The one-day pass will increase from ¥660 (USD $3.98) to ¥700 (USD $4.65), reflecting an increase of 6%.

The Tokyo Disney Resort is comprised of two theme parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, both of which provide some of the best rides, attractions, and entertainment found within any of the Disney theme parks worldwide. The resort has become one of the most iconic and beloved Disney resorts ever built and only gets better with time. There’s plenty to look forward to as well, with the resort about to begin a major transformation at Tokyo Disneyland.

In 2024, the resort will officially close its version of Space Mountain, paving the way for an attraction upgrade unlike anything fans have ever seen. A new version of Space Mountain will open alongside a new Tomorrowland, with the entire project expected to take several years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Along with Space Mountain, guests will find tons of other iconic Disney theme park experiences, ranging from swashbuckling adventures on Pirates of the Caribbean to bright and colorful displays on “it’s a small world.”

The Tokyo Disney Resort is located in Urayasu, Japan, and officially opened in 1983, becoming The Walt Disney Company’s first international theme park.

Have you been to Tokyo Disney?