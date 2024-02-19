Disney Officially Destroying Abandoned NBA Experience

Disney has filed a new permit, revealing it plans to at least partially destroy an abandoned attraction in Orlando, Florida.

Related: George Santos Hits Disney and Jimmy Kimmel with $750k Lawsuit

The Walt Disney Company has filed a permit indicating it plans to demolish the defunct NBA Experience location in Disney Springs. Details are quite vague, with the new permit describing “General construction/Demo.”

Adena has been assigned the permit, a company that has worked on other large-scale projects at the Walt Disney World Resort, such as TRON Lifghtcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom as well as EPCOT’s transformation. What will happen with the former NBA Experience remains to be seen, though with a building as large as this one, the possibilities are quite exciting.

Related: Urgent Update: Disney World Rival Park Instantly Shuts Down, All Visitors Removed

The NBA Experience opened in August of 2019 at Disney Springs, taking over the same location as the former DisneyQuest attraction and providing basketball fans with a massive, multi-level complex filled to the brim with sports memorabilia, hands-on activities, and tons of games. Disney put a lot of money into the NBA Experience, banking on the marketability of the NBA and basketball in general, and for a while, things looked promising.

The attraction was located on the West Side, where other iconic stores and locations are found, such as the M&M store, House of Blues, and Splitsville Luxury Lanes. However, the price and value of the experience were put into question, and it became obvious that the NBA Experience was not as popular as Disney may have hoped.

As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the NBA Experience closed down “temporarily” along with dozens of other experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. Many fans wondered when the NBA Experience would reopen, but as time went on, it became obvious that the extended closure was a result of more than just COVID-19. Unlike stunt shows and other attractions at the parks, the NBA Experience would never reopen, sitting empty and abandoned ever since.

Did you ever get a chance to visit the NBA Experience at DIsney Springs?