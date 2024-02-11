Disney on Ice Skater Critically Injured During Performance

A Disney on Ice performer is in critical condition after falling during a performance on Saturday.

Related: Divisive ‘Star Wars’ Film Returns to the Big Screen

According to official reports via CBS, a performer in a production of Disney on Ice is seriously injured after an incident that occurred mid-show Saturday morning. The skater, who was portraying the iconic Disney character Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (1991), was injured while attempting a lift, falling onto the ice during an 11 a.m. show. The skater was taken to a local hospital immediately after falling.

Hennepin County Medical Center professionals were able to assess the injury, stating that the skater was in critical condition. The official Disney on Ice production said it “appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers.

Disney on Ice is currently scheduled to perform from February 9 through February 11 in Minneapolis.

Credit: Disney On Ice

There is a multitude of ways that Disney fans can experience Disney magic, with live shows such as Disney on Ice being one of them. Disney on Ice, originally started as Walt Disney’s World on Ice, is a series of national touring shows produced by Feld Entertainment’s Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc. This joint effort alongside The Walt Disney Company provides fans of all ages quality entertainment, with professional skaters retelling the most legendary Disney stories right before guest’s eyes.

Disney on Ice debuted almost 40 years ago and has staged over 2,000 performances. Over 50 performers come together to put on the show featuring world-renowned professional actors and performers.

The show was being held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, a common space for large-scale events such as this one. The company says that the show will go on as planned at the 20,000-capacity venue.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here for more information as it becomes available.