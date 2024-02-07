DeSantis Board Member Says Sex Scandal Isn’t a Problem for Disney Battle

A member of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors appointed by Ron DeSantis seems to feel her nationally publicized sex scandal and legal troubles do not constitute a problem for the ongoing battle with the Walt Disney Company.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) was created last year after Governor Ron DeSantis dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special tax area where most of the Walt Disney World Resort is located. Disney sued DeSantis and the CFTOD board, claiming that the dissolution was political retaliation that violated the company’s First Amendment rights, and recently lost that case in a startingly crushing blow.

Related: DeSantis Back in Presidential Race After Disney Victory

Bridget Ziegler has been a member of the board of supervisors since DeSantis formed the CFTOD and, along with her husband Christian Ziegler, was part of a Republican power couple that dominated Florida politics. Then, an anonymous woman accused Christian Ziegler of sexual assault and revealed that she had threesome sex with him and Bridget, despite the couple’s vocal anti-LGBTQIA+ views and conservative image.

The backlash has been swift, even from other Florida Republicans. Christian Ziegler was asked to step down from his position as state GOP chair, while Sarasota County has asked Bridget Ziegler to do the same from its school board. While Mr. Ziegler refused and was ousted last month, Mrs. Ziegler is resolutely staying on the school board and just recently berated members of the public for asking her to (per Daily Beast).

At a recent meeting of the Sarasota County School Board, Bridget Ziegler heard hours of negative comments from the public, as numerous people demanded the DeSantis appointee step down. In the past, Ziegler has said of the sex scandal issue, “I serve on another public board, and this issue did not come up, and we were able to forge ahead with the business of the board,” essentially saying that because the CFTOD did not have a problem, the public should not.

This meeting followed in much the same vein, with Ziegler saying that “much of the conversations that have come up in public comment I will never address in these chambers, as it has nothing to do with my role as a board member.” Despite being the only member of the Sarasota School Board to vote against her stepping down, it appears that the DeSantis appointee is staying firm on the issue.

Related: Disney Begs To Hide Confidential Trade Secrets in DeSantis Trial

It is unknown if the school board will eventually oust Bridget Ziegler, much as her husband was, but for now she remains on both it and the CFTOD board. As such, she is an integral part of the legal battle between DeSantis and Disney, which seems to have no end in sight. But as long as that Central Florida body doesn’t have a problem with her very public scandal, she thinks no one should.

Do you think Bridget Ziegler should step down from the boards? Give us your opinion in the comments below!