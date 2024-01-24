DeSantis Board Member Emerges Amid Serious Criminal Investigation

Bridget Ziegler, wearing a smile, made a personal appearance at today’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors meeting. This marks her first attendance since the commencement of a criminal investigation into her husband, Christian Ziegler.

Having been appointed as one of the founding members in February 2023, her presence has raised questions for some observers, who interpret it as Governor DeSantis reinforcing his stance against Disney’s opposition to a bill by Ziegler.

The growing opposition to Christian Ziegler and Bridget Ziegler in Florida’s political landscape is gaining momentum. There is uncertainty regarding whether her position at CFTOD will be relinquished.

The Republican Party of Florida recently ousted Christian Ziegler amidst ongoing police investigations. In late December, the Sarasota County School Board, where Bridget Ziegler holds a seat, passed a 4-1 resolution urging her to step down, a request she has so far declined.

DeSantis’ CFTOD, which took over from Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, has already witnessed the departure of one board member. Michael Sasso resigned in May, serving in the role for less than four months.

With Governor Ron DeSantis no longer running for United States President, his government accountability with Disney and Floridians is about to skyrocket in the coming months, with many fearful of his potential “vengeance.” As more police documents are released on DeSantis board member Ziegler, Florida Republicans alike will have to decide where they stand on Ziegler remaining on the CFTOD board.

With DeSantis’s politics surrounding gender identity, sexual orientation, and LGBTQ rights, Floridians are wondering what Mr. DeSantis plans on doing next now that he’s Governor full-time once again, with his second term starting. Many outspoken opponents of DeSantis, including Disney, are curious about his next move.

At this time, Inside The Magic attempted to contact the CFTOD for comment but has not received any.