Disney Guests Suspended Backwards on ‘Guardians’ Ride

A Walt Disney World Resort guest took to social media last week after a rare and unusual incident on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The rotating EPCOT rollercoaster’s cars allegedly stayed in one position for the entire ride, suspending guests backward.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind features the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney Parks coaster and is one of the largest indoor rollercoasters in the world. Each individual car rotates 360 degrees as it races down the track, giving guests a unique view of the attraction’s set and props.

Reddit user u/PyleanCow06 shared this photo after getting stuck on the EPCOT attraction. Because the cars didn’t move, they didn’t line up correctly to the boarding platform. “We just rode the whole ride backward”:

Stuck on Cosmic Rewind BACKWARDS

Disney cast members eventually rotated each car manually to evacuate the guests safely. Everyone on board was given a free Lightning Lane to compensate for their unorthodox experience.

“They gave us a lightning lane to come back and ride it the way it was intended,” they explained. “The worker said it’s not super common but he’s seen it happen a handful of times in his year of working here lol. It was so weird riding the whole thing stuck at this angle.

This Marvel rollercoaster opened in 2022, just a few years after Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park. Though there’s no Avengers Campus at Walt Disney World Resort, the spinning rollercoaster brings a heavy dose of MCU magic to EPCOT’s World Discovery neighborhood!

“Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!”

Guests will need an Individual Lightning Lane or Virtual Queue reservation to ride.

