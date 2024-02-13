Toddler Show Sees Boycott for Featuring a Boy in a Dress

The animated series Big Hearts Belong garnered backlash on X (formerly known as Twitter) this week after conservative influencer Libs of TikTok shared a clip from the show. The toddler-focused series encourages young children to explore their gender identity and break out of gender stereotypes.

Big Hearts Belong is a spin-off of the “Big Heart” learning program that streams on the Noggin app alongside Nickelodeon shows like Blues Clues & You!, PAW Patrol, and Peppa Pig. The educational entertainment company states that the animated series will “help children appreciate that we are all unique, worthy of respect and kindness, and have different perspectives that matter!”

Alongside the show, Noggin recommends parents encourage their children to play with the same toys, participate in the same hobbies, and discuss their feelings the same way regardless of gender. They suggest prompting kids to consider the differences between girls and boys and whether they can grow up doing the same things.

“The animated series Big Hearts Belong helps children ages 2 to 7 understand that boys and girls can do and be anything!” Noggin wrote. “Alongside a group of diverse Noggin characters, kids nurture friendship skills and grow their sense of belonging by exploring gender stereotypes in relatable scenarios, such as playing ball, taking care of a baby, a game of pretend, and more.”

Libs of TikTok shared a clip from the show where a little boy asks a friend if boys can wear dresses and bows. “Of course, boys can wear dresses and bows,” the child responds. “I wear my bow as a tie.” It cuts to the pair gleefully playing dress-up and dancing with other kids.

The right-wing influencer referred to the innocent, imaginative play as “cross-dressing” and insinuated that the show was harming children:

This is a recent episode from the show “Big Hearts Belong” aimed at 2-7-year-olds. It “helps kids grow their sense of belonging by exploring gender stereotypes.” It features little boys crossdressing, wearing dresses and bows. They’re after your kids.

This is a recent episode from the show "Big Hearts Belong" aimed at 2-7-year-olds. It "helps kids grow their sense of belonging by exploring gender stereotypes." It features little boys crossdressing, wearing dresses and bows. They're after your kids. pic.twitter.com/8N4UEKxVXw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2024

“The US urgently needs alternative shows that are nonwoke, colorful, witty and funny,” @MendyHowe12 replied.

The US urgently needs alternative shows that are nonwoke, colorful, witty and funny. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) February 11, 2024

@Tibortibor15 re-shared the clip, calling the episode “indoctrination”:

⚠️ They want to indoctrinate our children from a young age 📹 This clip is from the show “Big hearts belong”, it is intended for children aged 2-7 years😱 “Helps” children develop a sense of belonging by exploring gender stereotypes.🤮

⚠️ They want to indoctrinate our children from a young age 📹 This clip is from the show "Big hearts belong", it is intended for children aged 2-7 years😱 "Helps" children develop a sense of belonging by exploring gender stereotypes.🤮 pic.twitter.com/rAtHpcbsdO — Tibo91 (@Tibortibor15) February 11, 2024

Do your kids watch Big Hearts Belong? In the comments, share your thoughts on the show with Inside the Magic.