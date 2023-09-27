‘Paw Patrol’ Movie Premiere Taken Over by Hundreds of Dogs

Paramount Pictures has been in the process of reinventing its animation division by refocusing on its major properties again. Animation was never a heavy focus for the studio as they had little triumphs with classics like The Rugrats Movie (1998), Flushed Away (2006), and Rango (2011). Yet, after the massive success of the smash hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Paramount has now infused more pedigree into their latest animated project by unleashing over 200 dogs at the Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie premiere screening.

Paw Patrol may not be on the radar of many animation fans who do not have kids or still tune into pre-school TV programming. Yet, the series that centered around six talking puppies and their human companion who operate rescue vehicles to protect the citizens of their city would become a pop culture phenomenon. Paramount/Nickelodeon continues to gross $2 billion alone from themed toys, apparel, kids books and other various home goods.

The series was the brainchild of children’s entertainment company, Spin Master, who attempted to conceive of an animated show that would feature all the best-selling toy types. They determined what sold best were cute animals, cars, trucks and superheroes. So Bob the Builder artist, Keith Chapman, would then churn out a premise of a squad of puppies who engaged in rescue service missions. They determined what would ground the show was that it would teach young ones about the importance of essential community services like the police, firefighters, the coast guard and search and rescue.

Even after its 2013 debut, it has still remained a multibillion dollar franchise. Part of its success is due to its accessibility. The series airs in 170 countries and reaches an average of 350 million households. Paramount wisely chose to galvanize family audiences back to the theaters by developing a Paw Patrol movie. The new film’s bigger budget will provide highly-rendered versions of the patrol pups with a new cast of talent with stars like, Kristen Bell (Frozen), James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog) and McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife).

As the new installment races closer, Paramount chose to premiere the movie with a fan screening where attendees could bring their canine loved ones. The event would break a Guinness Book World Record by winning the coveted, “Most Dogs Attending a Film Screening.” Paramount sponsored the massive event outside at Griffith Park’s Autry Museum where 219 pups were in attendance.

An official Guinness judge oversaw the record-breaking endeavor who awarded the Paw Patrol stars, as well as the ambassadors of the event. The screening was also hosted by the Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles in hopes to inspire more people to adopt furry companions.

Paramount certainly desires to dethrone Disney as the powerhouse of animation. After the highly-anticipated release of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Paramount Animation has set to release Transformers One starring Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Laurence Fishburne. Then, a Smurfs reboot is in the works, as well as a new SpongeBob SquarePants sequel: The Search for SquarePants.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is scheduled to premiere Friday, September 29, 2023.